The mark of a society is how it meets its challenges and what creates its interests. Ours happens to be whether Elon Musk will fight Mark Zuckerberg.
Some might suggest Musk bought his social network to save it from censorship and Zuckerberg launched his latest social network to save us from what Musk is doing to his new social network — and there seems to be some sort of grudge that could be in jest, or rooted in something else. It is my belief that something else is immaturity, though, maybe I’m being too serious.
My stance comes from a place in which social media, namely Facebook and Twitter, and Big Tech, namely Google, have sucked tremendous resources from what I consider to be a rather needed industry: the news business. So take that with a grain of salt.
It’s nothing new. And it’s not just those two companies. It’s a number of Big Tech companies. Big Tech has been good for many reasons — new jobs, connectivity, ease of information gathering and commerce. But it has also been very bad for us. Many companies lied to us when it came to our privacy and the impact of its use. There is a new understanding that social media has a deleterious effect on our youth, and us, as more of us become siloed, lonely and radicalized. The next horizon is artificial intelligence, and it appears the same thinkers whose sole focus is to create massive troves of personal data for their own purposes, will be leading the way to our new tomorrow.
It has also led to the destruction of certain jobs, mainly in local commerce, but also in information and creativity. Technology companies have essentially scraped the media for content and benefited from advertising through sharing that content for which they did not pay. So when you complain that local newspapers can’t or don’t cover enough, just remember many of you aren’t paying for it. Your eyeballs are being used for advertising that funnels money from the creators to thieves. If you care about the Hollywood writers currently on strike, this type of thing should also concern you — when platforms and producers take more than appropriate from creators.
This seems to be the type of thing for government to address. However, early on, many said regulations would stifle the creativity of the internet as it grew from its early days. We can firmly say those days are over. Yet many of the interactions between tech heads and Congress have been met with head-scratching with questions from longtime elected officials lacking depth and substance to the point of being laughable. U.S. Sen Orrin Hatch’s 2018 question to Zuckerberg on how Facebook makes money if it doesn’t charge users was a particular low point. “Senator, we run ads.”
So it was with some hope that we received the news of the California Journalism Preservation Act, authored by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland. In her legislation, Assembly Bill 886, Wicks noted what has been obvious to us for years. Companies like Meta and Google take our user data and monetize it. They also take our content and monetize it. The bill sought to charge tech companies a journalism usage fee when they sell advertising alongside our news coverage and require publishers to use 70% of those funds in preserving journalism jobs.
Newspaper publishers did themselves no favors when it came to the progression of the internet. Craigslist killed at least 25% of its revenue and many reacted by cutting themselves into oblivion. They were fat cattle ready for slaughter by not moving more aggressively to preserve their revenue rather than trim expenses. Tech companies saw an opening and pounced, and pounced some more, then again and again and again. And all that led to an overall dearth of coverage of local news. That was one reason why the San Mateo Daily Journal launched way back in the year 2000 to fill that gap.
Imagine for a moment a Daily Journal with twice the staff or even more, covering more cities with more depth and actually having the resources to take on bigger and more meaningful projects for public benefit. That’s what AB 886 could have meant. Yet, last month it was put on hold until next year after intense lobbying by, you guessed it, Big Tech.
Here I thought they were focusing all their time and effort on finding a way to fight each other — but that battle is just for show. The real one is the one that actually matters, the one that results in us all having less real information and insight. The one in which oversight of government and coverage of our community suffers. But, hey, enjoy that cage match between billionaires.
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.