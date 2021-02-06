This week I did something I haven’t done in quite a while: I hiked to the top of the hills on the western edge of Redwood City. My goal was a spot somewhat beneath the Easter Cross in Emerald Lake Hills, where Redwood City is rapidly nearing completion on a new 750,000-gallon concrete water tank, an associated pump station and piping that connects this new tank to the city’s existing water system.
Back when I first started walking and writing about Redwood City, I learned that the city owns and operates its water utility, a utility that not only supplies potable water to Redwood City but also to portions of Woodside, San Carlos and unincorporated parts of San Mateo County. Redwood City’s system includes 10 storage reservoirs, eight in the hills above Redwood City (the other two are in Redwood Shores). These reservoirs range in size from 90,000 gallons up to a whopping 8 million gallons (in a pair of 4-million-gallon tanks). Altogether these 10 reservoirs hold a combined 21.24 million gallons, a quantity sufficient to supply the city for more than two full days.
Back in 2011 the city developed a Water System Master Plan that evaluated system capacity, projected future water demands, and looked at the system’s seismic vulnerability and overall emergency reliability. In the process the planners determined that the neighborhood in the vicinity of the Easter Cross needed an additional 740,000 gallons of water storage. Accordingly, they proposed an 11th reservoir — the “California Water Tank” — on a site at the corner of California Way and Tum Suden Way where, until 1999, two wooden tanks holding a total of 150,000 gallons had stood. This new tank would not only provide the needed amount of storage, it would improve system reliability, guarantee proper water pressure to area homes, and improve firefighting capabilities in a part of the county designated as a high fire hazard zone.
In the past I’ve visited all 10 of the Redwood City system’s reservoirs, and since then I’ve monitored the construction of this new reservoir from afar. With it now nearing completion, it was time to hike into the hills and check on its progress.
The new tank and its associated pump station building have been constructed on one corner of a sloping 8.7-acre city-owned parcel. Much of this parcel is heavily wooded; it once was home to a natural amphitheater called the Easter Bowl, which is long since overgrown. The small portion of the property holding the new tank and pump station, however, was developed for this very purpose back in the 1930s and has been so used ever since.
Having visited each of the system’s existing reservoirs, I can attest to the fact that most are well hidden. Above-ground tanks are painted in appropriate colors that help them blend in with their surroundings, and vegetation has been planted to further obscure them. Truly large tanks cannot be so easily hidden, but most of those are located on out-of-the-way parcels where most people will never see them. Unfortunately, the size of this new tank —80 feet in diameter and 23 feet high — makes it difficult to hide. Given that the tank is located on a parcel surrounded on three sides by houses, it’s understandable that public comment on the project proposal focused almost entirely on reducing the tank’s visual impact. Redwood City is doing what it can, including painting the tank an appropriate color, building an earthen berm around part of the property, and planting numerous trees to help hide the enormous structure. Of course, those trees will take years to grow; it’ll be 10 years or so before they’ll form an effective screen.
Approaching the site, I was expecting to see a real eyesore. However, the tank, which is set well back from California Way, doesn’t look bad at all. Plus, the new pump station building looks much nicer than the dilapidated wooden structure that held the previous pumps. Finally, the fencing and the great many trees the city is planting throughout the property should indeed, over time, help soften the appearance of the entire development. Although the half-dozen or so households facing the project site would understandably prefer not to have to look at that giant tank every day, given its many benefits I’m hoping that they are OK with it.
No infrastructure project is perfect, but most are far less attractive than this one is shaping up to be. As a resident of Redwood City, I’ll sleep just a bit easier once this tank is up and running, knowing that our water supply is just a little more robust, and knowing that the city and county will be better prepared to handle a fire in an area that is more prone to them than most.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.