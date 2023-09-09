In 2017, Ignas Bolsakovas was in his final two years of university in the United Kingdom when he decided to travel to San Francisco, which is where he met Romina Silva. Although they’d each come from different continents and had their own distinct career paths, the two shared a vision of eliminating single-use waste. So, in 2021, they launched FoodWare, a takeout system that replaces single-use take-out containers with reusable containers.
Born in Lithuania, Bolsakovas moved to the U.K. to study computer science and mathematics. After earning his degrees, he became a leading software engineer in a climate space startup. In 2020, Bolsakovas decided to sell the startup because he wanted to do something more. “I always knew that I wanted another challenge and to build something again from scratch,” Bolsakovas said.
Silva was born in Cancun, Mexico, and moved to the United States when she was 12 years old. She went on to study chemical engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. Studying remotely during the pandemic, she also noted the plastics problem. During the pandemic, takeout and delivery orders drastically increased since most people were sheltering in place or avoiding public locations. She recalled her experience as a restaurant manager where she noticed how much waste we routinely produce.
“Customers would come up to me saying how they felt quite guilty about all the waste that came with single-use foodware,” Silva said.
From there, the pair set out to create a system that would prevent plastics pollution in a way that would be accessible throughout the community. In 2021, Foodware was accepted into the Berkeley Skydeck Accelerator, an investment program for startups. Meanwhile, Bolsakovas and Silva worked on perfecting app functions.
One of the most important goals for FoodWare is equity, ensuring the app is accessible to everyone.
“Something that is not as often talked about is the equity aspect of sustainability since it is often seen as a luxury. We wanted to make sure Foodware wouldn’t be an additional burden for anyone in the community,” Silva said.
Currently, FoodWare is completely free to use: customers are not charged any additional fees to borrow the containers.
Navigating the program is made simple and free. When customers order takeout from one of the participating restaurants, they can request Foodware containers and scan the QR code on each container through the Foodware app. After they are done with their food, they can simply return the containers to any restaurant that uses Foodware containers within a two-week time period; the app will also remind customers to return the containers.
Each time a customer borrows through Foodware, the app will report how many pounds of carbon dioxide emissions are avoided. Recently, the app also launched its rewards program, where customers who use the Foodware app can get discounts at local sustainable stores.
“We included incentives and rewards for restaurantgoers, which would help incentivize them to do something beneficial for the planet,” Bolsakovas said.
In San Mateo County, Foodware containers are offered at Coconut Bay on Howard Avenue, and Broadway Grill and Sky Ramen, both on Broadway in Burlingame. Other locations that offer Foodware containers can be found in Pinole and Berkeley.
Eileen Liu is a sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
