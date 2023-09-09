Student News logo
In 2017, Ignas Bolsakovas was in his final two years of university in the United Kingdom when he decided to travel to San Francisco, which is where he met Romina Silva. Although they’d each come from different continents and had their own distinct career paths, the two shared a vision of eliminating single-use waste. So, in 2021, they launched FoodWare, a takeout system that replaces single-use take-out containers with reusable containers.

Born in Lithuania, Bolsakovas moved to the U.K. to study computer science and mathematics. After earning his degrees, he became a leading software engineer in a climate space startup. In 2020, Bolsakovas decided to sell the startup because he wanted to do something more. “I always knew that I wanted another challenge and to build something again from scratch,” Bolsakovas said.

