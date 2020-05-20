I have a large selection of wise and clever sayings that I have jotted down while reading books, or the newspaper, or even watching television — everyone from Eric Fromm to Mark Twain and Dr. Phil. I have chosen some favorite one-liners (mostly) that I hope you will find interesting.
“Life’s a shipwreck, but we must not forget to sing in the lifeboats.” — Voltaire.
“Always do right. That will gratify some people and astonish the rest.” — Mark Twain.
“If you keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, it’s just possible that you haven’t grasped the situation.” — Jean Kerr.
“If you think that education is expensive, try ignorance.” — Derek C. Bok.
“There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats.” — Albert Schweitzer.
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“No diet will remove all of the fat from your body because the brain is entirely fat. Without a brain, you might look good, but all you could do is run for public office.” — George Bernard Shaw.
“Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge.” — Charles Darwin.
“The life which is unexamined is not worth living.” — Plato.
“Just as we must let go of dead philosophies, illusions and old science to confront reality, so a country must keep challenging its traditions if it is to be transformed — if it wants renewal.” — Marilyn Ferguson, “The Aquarian Conspiracy.”
“The trouble with our times is the future is not what it used to be.” — Paul Vatery.
“Adversity makes men and prosperity makes monsters.” — Victor Hugo.
My life has been greatly influenced by the books which I have never read.” — Ashleigh Brilliant.
“Happiness is not a goal: it is a byproduct.” — Eleanor Roosevelt.
“If we would learn what the human race is at bottom, we need only to observe it at election time.” — Mark Twain.
“Politics is the gentle art of getting votes from the poor and campaign funds from the rich by promising to protect each from the other.” — Oscar Ameringer.
“Human nature is largely something that has to be overcome.” — Rita Rudner.
“There’s something wrong in America when common sense is not common any more.” — Dr. Phil.
“To accomplish the transformation of our society from a narcissistic culture to a socially responsible and caring one, we ourselves must become the leaders of a values revolution that does not aim to disrupt and divide or culture, but to strengthen and support it.” — Maxine Schnall, “Limits.”
Try to have as good a life as you can, under the circumstances.” — Ashleigh Brilliant.
"The Daily Journal, which we enjoy free, is like any other small business — hurting from the economic impact of the coronavirus … If you can, chip in and buy an ad or a subscription or make a contribution." — Sue Lempert, Jonathan Madison and me.
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
