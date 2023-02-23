As far as I can recall, I am about to do something I have not done in a column before: Report directly on an organization with which I have a personal involvement.
It is my good fortune to be associated with Bay Area Cancer Connections, a nonprofit that recently opened offices in the Shoreview neighborhood in San Mateo.
For nearly 30 years, BACC has provided support and services to women dealing with breast and ovarian cancer. It does astonishing work helping women through some of the most difficult circumstances they ever will face. It is a good organization that does good. You can learn more about it at www.bayareacancer.org. If you or anyone you know is facing breast or ovarian cancer, get in touch with BACC. You will find help, support and information with a caring touch.
About a year ago, BACC acquired a small, powder-blue passenger bus and outfitted it as the Mobile Resource Center, the first of what is hoped to be several. It was packed with wigs and bras and prosthetics designed to help women manage their appearance while they fight their cancer. It has been an unmitigated success. BACC takes the bus all over the Bay Area, reaching out to people who might not have immediate or easy access the organization’s services. It has been a central part of our strategic plan to reach out to underserved communities. This was one of the ways BACC is meeting that goal.
We love our bus. Because of its color, we nicknamed it Tiffany. The staff even put some eyelashes on the headlights.
Two nights ago, some heartless jerks stole the bus from its parking spot outside the BACC offices. They drove it around for a while, and then trashed it. They wrecked the transmission and broke the door. They stole all the wigs and other items. It is an act of pure, senseless vandalism. It is hard to imagine there is any value to these items, except to the people for whom they were intended.
The bus has been recovered – abandoned somewhere else in San Mateo. It will need extensive repairs. We simply must continue to provide the unique services made available through the bus. It will cost money, of course. And at a time, of course, when, like every other nonprofit, we are fighting through difficult financial challenges.
BACC has proven its resilience, particularly during the pandemic, when like organizations could not keep their doors open. In the last three years, the number of client contacts at BACC has jumped 62%. So, we know how to move past setbacks and we will move past this one. It is just hard not to have your heart sink a little when faced with such an unfeeling act.
WHOOSH: I overheard someone say yesterday morning in the Starbucks in downtown Redwood City, “It’s like half the city is in here.” Every seat with access to a wall outlet was taken and the occupants had the look of people who were settled in for a long haul.
At other places, such as Café La Tartine, wall outlets were at a premium as people worked via laptops and headphones.
Such are secondary effects of the Big Wind of 2023, which took out power across huge swaths of the Peninsula.
SETTLE DOWN: There was a small flurry of attention to last week’s screed that the effort to recall San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee is all about politics. For the sake of the permanent record, this is not the same as saying the recall is baseless. The way the recall laws are written in California, there is no such thing as a baseless recall. Or, more precisely, the legitimacy of a recall will be proven at the ballot box. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s trouncing of the 2021 recall against him pretty much proved that voters thought it was baseless. The public clearly thought the 2003 recall of Gov. Gray Davis was merited.
All recalls are political in the broadest definition of that word. Some people disliked Lee from the very start — her lefty politics, her style and her campaign tactics. She will continue to decry their efforts as baseless and an unnecessary expense.
Speaking of expense, there was a wonderful sequence in last week’s Daily Journal story on the recall by Curtis Driscoll. In one paragraph, the story quoted elections officials that the recall would cost $609,000 to $730,000. In the very next paragraph Lee is quoted as saying the election will cost $1 million.
Certainly, a million bucks has a better, if baseless, ring to it. Let us see how frequently the $1 million figure is cited.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
