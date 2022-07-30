Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

I was raised to always think of others, whether it be holding a door open for another person, giving of one’s time and funds to help those in need, or voting in favor of programs that help the less fortunate. Naively, perhaps, I assumed that a majority of us were raised in a similar fashion. But as I’ve come to realize, either that wasn’t the case, or else somewhere along the line many people abandoned the values they were brought up with and shifted their focus from “we” to “me.”

My own upbringing, at least, has stuck with me. If anything, the values I was raised with have deepened over the years, thanks in large part to the good example set by my parents, who in the second half of their lives made philanthropy an ever-increasing part of who they were.

