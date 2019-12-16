Susan Manheimer was selected as San Mateo’s first female police chief in 2000. I was disappointed at the city manager’s recommendation because I knew some of the other candidates and I thought they were first rate. But then I heard that Capt. Manheimer of the San Francisco Police Department had completely overwhelmed all the interview committees. Anyone who knows or has worked for the chief understands how they were blown way.
She’s here. She’s there. She’s every where. She cares and she gets things done. Her department loves her because she gives them lots of credit. The community loves her because she’s at their neighborhood meetings listening to their concerns. She’s helped clean up downtown and get the homeless off the streets. She’s cultivated the city’s various minority groups and they know the chief will listen to them and follow through. She’s beefed up community policing. She’s built the Police Activities League into a major organization for helping kids who need extra attention and support to keep them out of the criminal justice system. This has evolved into a current arrangement with the courts for pre-arrest diversion to keep troubled young people out of juvenile hall.
***
Manheimer spent 17 years in the San Francisco Police Department. She was a lieutenant and captain of the Tenderloin Task Force and was able to forge a coalition of public, private and community groups to “Take Back The Tenderloin.” She was the first female to serve as president of the California Police Chiefs Association (when she smoked cigars with then governor Arnold Schwarzenegger).
Several years ago, the chief took me on a tour of the new police station, which was built on her watch, and briefed me on some family history. Her father was a Bronx, New York councilman and police officers were often at the home. The young Susan was impressed and decided she wanted to be a police officer when she grew up.
***
Manheimer’s retirement party was like no other. The original venue was the Nueva School but it could only hold 400. When the total of attendees rose to 540 it was moved to the event center. Most important to the chief was that her family could attend — her attorney daughter and her Marine son who was just back from the Middle East. Mike Callagy, the county’s top administrator was master of ceremonies. At one time, Callagy thought he would follow Manheimer as San Mateo police chief if she was elected sheriff. But she had to drop out of the race because of family illness.
All three former city managers were there — Larry Patterson, Susan Loftus and Arne Croce — and current City Manager Drew Corbett. And there were elected officials everywhere as well as representatives of the various groups the chief had worked with, including San Mateo United Homeowners, members of the San Francisco Police Department and of course local police, nonprofits and community groups.
***
A major accomplishment of the chief’s is the Homeless Outreach Team which brings a team of experts to deal individually with each person. Mental health, the VA and social workers operate as a team with a police officer to find the right resources to help an individual get housing and the necessary counseling services. It started out as a city program helped by the county and is now being used countywide. Twenty-eight homeless are no longer on the streets of San Mateo, a more manageable number than what San Francisco and Oakland are experiencing. But Manheimer believes this approach can be replicated and successful.
Everyone is wondering what is Manheimer going to do next? Will she run for office? Will she become the state’s homeless director? She is going to take some time off — three to four months. Then she will do part-time consulting for the national organization Fight Crime: Invest in Kids — something right up her alley. When I mentioned the possibility of her running for office since she was a natural politician (with quite a following on the local, state and national levels) she acknowledged she was good at politicking but she said, “basically I am a cop.”
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
