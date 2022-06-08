Patience is indeed a virtue. Once again, that sage advice proved to be relevant when it comes to voting early, something that is encouraged now on a regular basis as though it were some sort of panacea for the perceived ills of the traditional system of casting ballots.
As we noted some weeks ago, the value of waiting to turn in your mail-in ballot (or actually voting in person) is often confirmed by important, unforeseen events leading up to the election date.
Sure enough, just over one week before the June 7 deadline for casting (or mailing) ballots in our latest election, it was revealed that a candidate for a seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors had been arrested and cited for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Steven Booker of Half Moon Bay was arrested in Belmont early on the morning of May 28. He had crashed his Cadillac on Harbor Boulevard, according to a published police report that also stated he had been taken to a facility to sober up; he was eventually released.
By any reasonable measure, it would seem to be prudent to question Booker’s fitness for public office in light of his reported behavior late last month.
It would not be a shock at all if citizens who voted early for him might well have had buyer’s remorse due to these unseemly and well-publicized circumstances.
But, if a ballot containing a vote for him was already in the mail, well, too late, pal. You couldn’t rescind your decision. Too bad. You would be out of luck. Hello, second thoughts.
AN APT PANDEMIC COMPARISON: With the pandemic well into its third year, even as it ebbs and flows in severity, the prickly issue of indoor masking continues to be a challenge.
Slowly but surely, the general populace seems to be opting to avoid masks both indoors and out, for good or ill.
At a recent reception held at a San Mateo restaurant, conducted primarily inside in a large banquet room, attendees wearing masks were few in number.
One woman debated whether she wanted to stand out in the crowd by donning her protective facial device. She summed up the all-too-evident peer pressure around her: “Wearing a mask now is like being clothed in a nudist colony.”
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
A LANDMARK PAPAL APPOINTMENT: The recent announcement that Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego had been named a cardinal of the Catholic Church by Pope Francis was something of a landmark event here on the Peninsula.
Cardinal McElroy is believed to be the only individual with deep San Mateo County roots (he grew up here and later served two local parishes as a priest in the Archdiocese of San Francisco) to receive such a lofty appointment from the pope.
Cardinal McElroy attended St. Patrick’s Seminary in Menlo Park. Founded in 1898, the seminary, located on Middlefield Road, is one of the oldest such Catholic institutions west of the Rockies.
The school is also one of the oldest of any kind along the Peninsula.
BEER TO FLOW IN BRISBANE IN JULY: Let’s call it “The Designated Driver’s Delight.” The July 2 Adobo Cookoff for a Cause at the 7-Mile House in Brisbane is going to be a mecca for serious beer drinkers.
Strong suds will flow in awesome abundance in that North County village next month, according to the establishment’s recent social media blurb.
For $35, visitors to the charitable event will be able to sample all of the varieties of adobo, a Filipino specialty food, plus rice and, get ready for it, “bottomless Red Horse beer.” That’s a powerful San Miguel 8% brew that is described as being “for the man with real strength inside and out.”
The 7-Mile House is located at 2800 Bayshore Blvd.
SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED: Spotted on a guy’s T-shirt in South San Francisco last week: “Anger management classes piss me off.” Might be wise to give this fellow a significant swath of social distancing, pandemic or not. And keep him away from that potent Red Horse beer by all means.
Contact John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.