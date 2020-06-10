“If you want things to stay as they are, things will have to change.” — Giuseppe Lampedusa.
With the recent unprecedented disruption of our usual way if life by the coronavirus, this column of 2015 came to mind. With a few alterations, I offer it again.
There are some important qualities of a civilized society from which we have strayed over the past decades. When you consider the changes you wonder why we haven’t known all along that we, as a nation, have been getting much too selfish and egocentric, too materialistic, greedy and estranged from the fact that we’re all in this together — whether it’s our family, community, country or life in general. Wouldn’t you think that something would have been done about it instead of allowing ourselves to continue to drift farther and farther apart?
As Piero Ferrucci wrote in “The Power of Kindness”: “The culture we live in will often sabotage us. That is because we are all in the midst of “global cooling.” Human relations are becoming colder. Communications are becoming more hurried and impersonal. Values such as profit and efficiency are taking on greater importance at the expense of human warmth and genuine presence. Family affections and friendships suffer and are less lasting.”
Why do we think it’s OK for so many of us in this society to wallow in luxury while so many are hungry and homeless? Why have so many fallen so thoughtlessly and wholeheartedly into the corporate trap until they believe that they are entitled to indulge themselves materialistically to the detriment of other people and the environment? Is it beneficial for society to be so self-centered, so convinced that we “deserve the best” and that we are always right?
“None of us can thrive in a nation divided between a small number of people receiving an even larger share of the nations’s income and wealth and everyone else receiving a declining share. The lopsidedness not only diminishes economic growth, but also tears at the fabric of society. America cannot succeed if the basic bargain at the heart of our economy remains broken.” — Robert Reich, “Aftershock.”
Suppose that instead of allowing corporations to accumulate such large profits at the expense of their employees by cutting their benefits, downsizing so that those who are left have to work longer hours, outsourcing, leaving so many employees without job security and decent benefits, we would demand, besides improvements in the above, that all full-time jobs would pay a living wage and part-time work would benefit from an adequate minimum wage law. Suppose that instead of electing legislators who allow corporate interests to have their way with them, and therefore determine our foreign and domestic policy, we would demand campaign finance reform and the repeal of Citizens United? Suppose more of our politicians were to be more interested in the good of all instead of themselves and their special interests.
Suppose that more voters would study the issues and vote accordingly instead of relying on the media version of the candidate? Suppose that instead of worshipping egocentric, greatly overpaid celebrities, we were to honor and look up to the many largely unsung heroes who made positive contributions to society. Suppose that instead of ravaging the Earth and the environment without thought to the future so that we can indulge ourselves with our luxuries we would resolve to live lightly on the Earth.
“Consideration for others, honesty, empathy must be instilled so profoundly that they become second nature … There can be no disagreement with respect to these basic moral qualities. They form the characterological foundation upon which the continued adherence of this nation’s values rest.” — Myriam Meidzian, “Boys Will Be Boys.”
Suppose that we make it a priority to help more children develop the self-respect needed to show respect for others. Suppose that instead of embracing excess, avarice, instant gratification, mindlessness and thoughtlessness, we make it a priority to teach our children — through our example — that the above are not part of a truly rewarding and satisfying life. Suppose we were to emphasize basic values that promote the kind of American way of life that will bring us together instead of widening the gap between us.
As we face more uncertainties about the future, we will need to connect more closely with each other and give serious thought to how so many Americans have become to feel so entitled, so smug and complacent in their pursuit of “The American dream.” I keep trying to muster up hope for a gratifying and productive future for our precious young ones and I’ll also recall what Margaret Mead once wrote: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world; indeed it is the only thing that ever has.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
