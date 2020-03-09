This was not the year for an early primary in California. For those who voted early, they might have voted for candidates no longer in the race. And it didn’t attract many candidate visits. California is just too big for retail politics while television or online advertising is the best way to reach voters statewide. And because so many decided to wait until the last day to vote, it may be weeks before we know the final vote count. A standalone California primary after Super Tuesday would make more sense.
***
Nationally, it was a great Super Tuesday for Joe Biden with three candidates bowing out and supporting him. It looks for now as if he has the momentum to be the candidate with the most delegates before the convention which would ease much of the angst among most Democrats. Still, Bernie Sanders vows to fight on and be unforgiving if things don’t go his way. Hopefully, he will decide that beating Trump is more important than blaring his own horn. Still there’s another debate where Biden will be attacked by Sanders. If I were Biden’s campaign manager, I would advise Biden to turn the conversation to beating Trump and why that was so important while attacking fellow Democrats was not going to help any of the candidates except the president.
If Biden is the nominee he might want to present a unity ticket by naming a cabinet which includes many of his rivals for the nomination and even a few Republicans.
There was so much talent on the debate stage, he would have many great choices. It’s hard to visualize Michael Bloomberg as a Cabinet member taking orders from someone else but he could be an effective head of some major initiative he has sponsored in the past such as gun control or climate change. Elizabeth Warren is a potential secretary of education or resurrecting her former position as head of Consumer Afffairs. Bernie Sanders could be a great secretary of labor (probably too risky to put him in charge of Health and Human Services). And Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang definitely belong in the new Cabinet. Mitt Romney would be the logical Republican if he would be interested in giving up his Senate seat. If not, many outstanding moderate Republicans who retired early from the Senate or Congress could be considered.
Trump did pick two of his presidential rivals for cabinet posts, former Texas governor Rick Perry as head of the Energy Department and former brain surgeon Ben Carson as head of Housing and Human Development. I don’t think Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz or Jeb Bush got an ask. But Trump wasn’t interested in uniting the country as he was in maintaining and uniting his base so no Democrats were asked.
***
The San Mateo Union High School Bond just managed to get the 55% it needed to pass as it moved to 55.49% of the vote in the latest tally released Friday. It had slowly ticked up all week with later vote counts. The other school measures in the county had an easier victory and a majority of San Mateo county voters supported state bond Proposition 13 even though it failed statewide.
Not a surprise that Josh Becker was the top Democrat in a crowded field for Jerry Hill’s state Senate seat. He had the important endorsement of Hill and the money for numerous TV ads. Sally Lieber’s second place after Becker in Santa Clara County might have been helped by those nasty postcards urging voters to cast their ballots for any of the other Democratic candidates except her. She was singled out in attack ads from independent expenditure campaign funded primarily by Chevron and the California Apartment Association. In San Mateo County, Shelly Masur was the second Democrat to Becker. Republican Alexander Glew, the top vote-getter in San Mateo County and third highest in Santa Clara County, is the other candidate for the November runoff. Now, Becker is sure to be our new state senator in very Democratic San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.
***
Sad that Patrick Sullivan did not make his bid for a seat on the Foster City Council. He was one of the candidates running to fill Herb Perez’s seat if Perez was recalled, which indeed he was. Sullivan has tried for public office so many times and I thought he could do it this time. But Jon Froomin had more support in the Foster City community and won.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
