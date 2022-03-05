Each year, California continues to be affected by the detrimental spread of wildfires — but one student is doing everything in his power to prevent this phenomenon from endangering more lives.
San Mateo resident Thomas Jadallah, 17, is in the process of developing an app called Inflame, hoping to adequately warn citizens about the spread of active wildfires in California and beyond.
“It all started after a fire lit right behind my house around midnight. I took my dog out, and I saw this giant orange blaze in the dry grass field behind my house. It was extremely scary,” Jadallah said.
Reflecting on this experience, he thought more and more about the effectiveness of current wildfire tracking sites. Ultimately, he found they were difficult to follow under extreme time pressures in emergencies.
“Over time, as I read more and more about the wildfires killing people across the nation, uprooting families and destroying lives, I thought some more and decided if there wasn’t a good fire tracking service, why not make one myself?” Jadallah said. “I wanted to make a tracker that uses distance to send fire alerts on if a fire is near one’s home, and that way people can track if a fire is moving towards or away their home, so I found a formula called the Haversine Formula which allows me to relatively precisely calculate distance between a wildfire and a person’s home.”
Through using an intuitive user interface and tracking wildfires in relation to the distance from a person’s home, an essential goal of Inflame is to provide a convenient alternative to other tracking services online.
According to the Congressional Research Service, 58,950 wildfires burned 10.1 million acres in 2020 alone — and 40% of those damages occurred in California. Because of this, California is considered the most wildfire-prone state in the country, leaving hundreds of thousands of citizens at risk of losing their homes and even their lives during wildfire season.
Especially to Californians, the threat of dry vegetation, drought conditions and rising temperatures may instill a sense of uncertainty surrounding where to go during a wildfire. As he took this initiative into his own hands, Jadallah’s app is currently in developmental stages as he works on collecting data from NASA. In total, Inflame uses in-house processing to gather data from two other sources, including the National Interagency Fire Center.
For now, Jadallah plans to release the app in the next month or so as he continues to post updates through the mailing site found on the Inflame website. With programs to monitor live alerts and report wildfires, the app has the potential to control the effect of wildfires on a large scale.
“People in high fire risk areas are precisely who I made this app for. Now, granted, the vast majority of us Californians are in high fire risk areas, but many of us have this false sense of security. I know I did. I never used to think a fire could hit our community. I thought, “Oh, I live in an urban area; the fires are in more rural, less populated areas, where there’s more freely growing vegetation.” But that fire behind my house proved me wrong,” Jadallah said.
Ultimately, Jadallah’s innovation can teach us a lot about the impact of youth entrepreneurship. By making his vision a reality, Jadallah has the potential to inform thousands across the country about wildfire status in real time.
Isabelle Nunes is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
