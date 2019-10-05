On Friday, Sept. 20, I was one of a few dozen teens on a train sitting at the Millbrae station en route to the San Francisco Civic Center, one of 10,000 or so protesters in San Francisco that morning and one of 6 million protesters who left school to call for climate action across the world. This student-driven movement was meant to be in fierce opposition of the government being slow to action against climate change, an even more heated issue as we near the 2020 election.
As part of a generation whose future lives will very much be dictated by what we do to stop climate change now, it’s easy to feel a lot of anger toward older generations (especially since they make up the majority of our government) who are leaving this disaster for us. Before the strike, I thought a lot of this anger and resentment was directionless. It’s not. The strike was a pointed confrontation of organizations perpetuating climate change — an investment company profiting off of deforestation, ICE who is turning away climate refugees at the border. What I saw was a massive group of middle school students to the elderly, making a desperate plea to be listened to and seen. Some of the responses were very positive, and some were crude gestures and jeering from behind corporate windows.
When you’re 16, striking feels close to the maximum impact you can make. Sure, I can assign writers articles about climate change at my school newspaper, use beeswax wrap instead of aluminum foil, carry around a metal straw in my backpack. But everything I do feels futile when the people around you are actively reversing the change you make with complicity. When you do not vote for candidates who believe in climate change, choose to ignore the blatant threat on our future or do not cast a ballot for meaningful and immediate legislation, you threaten everyone’s right to survive. The strike was not a protest against the government itself or a call for anarchy, not an attack on a single company, but a strike against apathy and complicity. It was a call for those employees of BlackRock, Chevron or ExxonMobil to be worried and not prioritize monetary gain over every other person on the planet. It was a plea for government officials to truly represent the population and pass legislation to put lives before politics.
It’s not enough to say that young activists like Greta Thunberg inspire you, or that our generation gives you hope for the future. Be angry that politicians are ignoring you and a small amount of corporations destroying your planet for greed, then do something about it. The Guardian reported that 91% of Americans think climate change is real, and two thirds think we can do something to slow it down or stop it. But we’re running out of time. The website LiveScience predicts that by 2050, most glaciers will be gone, more species will be facing extinction and the amount of heat-related deaths will see a sharp increase, most prevalently in the elderly. By 2070 or 2080, we will be severely affected by coastal flooding, drought, wildfires and disease.
It will not only affect Americans in the near future, but it’s affecting people all over the world right now. Native populations in Brazil have watched their home be stripped to the ground as the Amazon is deforested, Pacific Islanders are becoming climate refugees due to dangerous rising of sea levels and residents of the Bahamas were not allowed to seek refuge in the United States after their homes were devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
It’s no surprise that wealthier, privileged nations like the United States can turn a blind eye to the effects of climate change already manifesting across the planet. We even have the luxury of being able to debate whether it truly exists. Regardless of if we choose to be good global citizens and take immediate action to help other countries, we will eventually become victims ourselves. Americans and people all over Earth will pay a price for centuries of polluting and greed. The only question that remains is who will be alive to suffer the consequences.
As we approach the point of no return — when we can no longer be saved from the mess we have created of our global climate — the generations to come will have to drastically adapt or die. It is unbelievably selfish of us to hand a dying planet off to our offspring with a “I think it’s broken but I’m sure you can figure out how to fix it!”
After all of the strikes last week, 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg spoke at a climate summit to the United Nations. In an impassioned speech she told world leaders: “The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say — we will never forgive you.”
Josette Thornhill is a junior at Aragon High School in San Mateo. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.