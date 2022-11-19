The other day I was over on Center Street, across El Camino Real from Redwood City’s Target store, watching a construction crew preparing the ground for a new seven-unit townhouse development. While later wandering by the massive ELCO Yards project, I found myself thinking about the number and variety of building projects going on in Redwood City right now. Finally, while walking home, I began thinking about an altogether different set of projects prevalent throughout Redwood City today: projects to rebuild or alter the city’s roads and sidewalks.
It seems you can hardly go anywhere in Redwood City these days without either encountering one of these projects underway, or at least discovering that a favorite road was recently altered. Take Hudson Street, for instance, which not too long ago gained a number “speed humps” between Woodside Road and Whipple Avenue. The size of those humps appears to be having the desired effect of slowing down traffic on that well-traveled street, while the sheer number of them has caused me, at least, to switch to an alternate route on more than one occasion.
My wife and I drive a weekly delivery route for Meals on Wheels, and our current route takes us onto one of Redwood City’s “slow streets.” Originally created during the heart of the pandemic as a temporary way to give some neighborhoods additional options for outdoor recreation, they must have been popular, given that they’re no longer temporary. Redwood City recently installed permanent signs affixed to plastic posts positioned to obstruct the lane of traffic entering each protected block. This forces drivers to swerve into the opposite lane of traffic when entering those blocks, causing them to think twice about driving along that particular street. I certainly avoid them whenever possible, although I do still enter the one along which our Meals on Wheels client lives.
Speed humps and slow streets can cut down on the amount of traffic using a particular street, but what to do with streets that need to continue carrying a fairly high volume? Look to Hopkins Avenue for Redwood City’s answer. There, the object is not so much to reduce the traffic volume — that would have the undesired effect of pushing more traffic onto somewhat quieter parallel streets such as Brewster Avenue — but simply to get people to slow down. For a long time now, Hopkins Avenue has been a wide boulevard, and traffic engineers have shown that wide streets with relatively unobstructed views, like Hopkins Avenue, encourage fast, unsafe driving. Thus, the project currently underway to add landscaped center medians plus sidewalk bulb-outs at certain key intersections, thereby making the street feel narrower and encouraging slower, more careful driving. This project is a bit more than just the islands and bulb-outs, of course; while it’s at it, the city is taking the opportunity to rework some of the infrastructure beneath the street as well as to upgrade the many crosswalk corners along Hopkins Avenue with modern curb ramps.
I’ve been keeping a close eye on the Broadway Plaza project lately, and I’m particularly pleased with the work that was done to Bay Road between Chestnut and Charter streets. This is where the new CVS Pharmacy is being built (as a necessary first step to clear the way for the main part of the Broadway Plaza project), and the contractor has already reworked that section of Bay Road up to and through the intersection with Woodside Road. Not only have they repaved the street, they’ve added a much-needed left-turn lane from Bay onto Woodside Road. They’ve also upgraded the signals at that intersection and added new street lamps and a much wider sidewalk along the east side of the street. All in all, it makes for a far more pleasant place to walk, and undoubtedly a better place to drive.
Not all road work is to repair existing roads. I’ve also been watching with great interest as Blomquist Street, on the east side of Highway 101, gets extended from where it dead-ends today at Maple Street out to where Redwood Creek dives beneath the freeway. Someday a second project will result in a new bridge across the creek, extending Blomquist Street even farther to East Bayshore Road, by the Boardwalk Auto dealerships. That bridge, though, is a separate project still in the early planning stages; it won’t be complete until 2029 at the earliest. For now, this new bit of Blomquist Street is needed to provide access to both the 131-unit townhouse project being built along the creek and to the county’s new Navigation Center.
Watching buildings under construction can be fun, but most of us are not going to be able to make use of the finished products. Infrastructure projects, on the other hand, directly benefit us all. Plus, they, too, can be fun to watch.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
