Living in Redwood City’s residential neighborhoods, you get used to the peace and quiet.
Every once in a while, a somewhat noisy vehicle goes by, but those don’t linger. The weekly trash and recycling pickups are accompanied by a bit of noise. At least in our neighborhood, most of those pickups occur in the afternoon, when the noise isn’t so bothersome. This week, however, my wife and I (and countless neighbors for blocks around) were treated to several hours of really loud jackhammering, starting at around 8 a.m.
We live close to where the Hopkins Avenue Traffic Calming Project is taking place and, last week, that long-running project moved into its final phase of street repaving. Although the paving process has its own set of noises, they are nothing compared to the ones that arise from preparing an existing road for repaving. For one thing, the entire road surface needs to be roughened up, helping the new asphalt to adhere to the old. In spots, the old asphalt needs to be ground down. And finally, where asphalt meets the concrete gutter along both sides of the street, it needs to be chipped out, enabling the new asphalt to be level with that gutter. This last phase is where the jackhammering came in: a small crew had to pretty much jackhammer an incheswide section of Hopkins Avenue on both sides, all the way from Alameda de las Pulgas to El Camino Real.
Hopkins Avenue has long been a popular cut-through street: it provides an easy connection between Alameda de las Pulgas and El Camino Real, and on into downtown Redwood City. Thus, Hopkins handles daily traffic from the surrounding neighborhoods in addition to a great deal of pass-through traffic heading either downtown or toward Interstate 280.
Not only does Hopkins Avenue experience higher traffic volumes than one might expect from such a residential street, it also sees a lot of dangerous driving. Many of the homes in the surrounding neighborhoods house children who walk to and from nearby schools and Stafford Park — a popular neighborhood park that, each summer, hosts Redwood City’s well-attended Music in the Park concert series. Getting people to slow down and drive carefully is critical. Not only do people regularly speed along Hopkins Avenue, in the three-year period from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 31, 2016, the street saw 44 collisions between El Camino Real and Alameda de las Pulgas.
One of the main reasons cars speed along Hopkins Avenue, oddly enough, is its width. Except for the five blocks just west of El Camino Real, and the two blocks just east of Alameda de las Pulgas, Hopkins Avenue is more than 40 feet wide. Wide enough that at one time the street was configured with two lanes of traffic in each direction. Even though Hopkins has a single lane of traffic in each direction — a two-way left-turn lane down much of the street, parking along the curbs on both sides, and bike lanes — until now, that configuration was done entirely with paint; leaving the street to feel something like a grand boulevard. It has been shown that wide streets instill confidence in drivers, and encourage speeding.
The construction project now rapidly nearing completion along Hopkins Avenue is one of the largest street rehabilitation projects I can recall taking place in Redwood City. And yet, the changes are actually pretty subtle. Although speed humps are being added to the lanes approaching Stafford Park (and pedestrian-activated “Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons” have already been added to the crossings near there), the most notable additions to the street are a set of landscaped center islands. These islands are intended to make Hopkins feel narrower, thereby giving drivers a subconscious nudge to slow down. At a number of intersections, the sidewalks have been “bulbed out,” both lessening the distance a pedestrian must travel when crossing and increasing the visibility of those pedestrians waiting to cross. Finally, a handful of intersections along Hopkins Avenue previously sported wide, sweeping turns that encouraged cars to take them at high speed. These intersections have now been squared off, forcing turning drivers to slow down and make a sharper turn.
Final striping, center island landscaping, and a few other cleanup tasks will remain but, by the end of this week or next, Hopkins Avenue should sport a smooth new ribbon of asphalt. Here’s hoping that drivers enjoying the street’s latest configuration take their time, and drive more carefully.
And here’s hoping that traffic volumes, which understandably seemed to drop once construction really got underway, don’t entirely return all the way to their original, pre-COVID levels. I applaud the city’s efforts to make the street safer for all, and hope that life along Hopkins Avenue gets a little bit better as a result.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.