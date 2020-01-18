Redwood City’s Caltrain station is one of the busiest in the system, and for many years it was a key part of my weekday commute. Back in the early 1990s, my daily visits enabled me to watch as the current incarnation of our transit center was constructed, along with the Sequoia Station shopping center. In later years, I also watched as it was tweaked to accommodate new trains and technology.
Within a few years Redwood City may find itself updating its transit center yet again. Back in 2016, the city used a Caltrans grant to fund a “feasibility and redesign study” of Redwood City’s transit center, a study that looked at ways to “improve the visual, pedestrian and other connections to the station, as well as increasing the efficiency of the center’s layout and design.” A draft summary version of that study was recently completed, and this week the City Council received and approved it.
Unfortunately, the study was initiated before anyone knew how Caltrain’s Modernization Program, the California High-Speed Rail system, and the possible reactivation of the Dumbarton Rail Corridor might affect the Redwood City Caltrain station. Because of the increased number of trains that would result, parts of the study are probably obsolete already. However, the published report contains a lot of still-useful suggestions, and it paints an interesting picture of what a future transit center might look like.
The report envisions redeveloping the transit center in two phases. The first consists of short-term, relatively low-cost improvements, while the second phase contains the more significant changes needed if the predicted increases in rail traffic come to pass.
The biggest proposed short-term change would significantly alter how buses use the center. Currently, the center’s seven bus bays are arrayed along three parallel platforms. These require buses to make a set of sharp turns when entering and exiting the transit center. The current configuration can also be confusing for those looking to board a bus, and perilous for pedestrians navigating the center.
The Transit Center Redesign Study proposes a redesigned bus center arranged as a loop around a center island. This design eliminates the tight turns that buses currently take, reduces conflicts between pedestrians and buses, and adds green spaces. In particular, the attractive center island could serve as a park or house a bike station or snack bar.
This design would reduce the adjoining parking lot from 90 spaces to 40. However, the study determined that the parking garage beneath Sequoia Station and the Caltrain lot just north of Broadway are both significantly underutilized, and together could easily accommodate the loss.
Additional short-term improvements would include improved signs to better direct people to the transit center and the removal of the fences between the northbound Caltrain platform and Winslow Street, thus simplifying how pedestrians move between the platform and downtown Redwood City.
Long term, the report presents two possibilities. One is a complete redesign of the existing transit center site, while the other relocates the transit center just north of Broadway, to where Caltrain’s Perry Street parking lot stands today. Given the high likelihood of a significant increase in passenger trains within a few years, and because the high-speed rail project will seemingly require four parallel tracks at the Redwood City station, I expect that the transit center will indeed move, probably within the next decade.
As envisioned by the folks performing the Transit Center Redesign Study, the new Caltrain platform would span the distance between Broadway and Brewster Avenue. Perry Street would largely be closed to automobile traffic, and would instead become the new bus depot. Passenger pick-up and drop-off for both Caltrain and SamTrans buses would take place on Arguello Street, while parking would move to a garage located somewhere along that same street.
Interestingly, the design shows Broadway being closed at the tracks, and Brewster Avenue passing beneath them. Although these particular modifications may not make it into any final design, they would significantly affect our local traffic. Brewster Avenue would flow much more freely, but much of the former Broadway traffic would shift to Brewster Avenue, increasing the load on what today is a relatively quiet street.
As noted in the report, Redwood City’s transit center has a number of easily correctable issues that would make it a more inviting and usable place from which to start or end a transit journey. Hopefully, the City Council will agree, and will initiate the necessary changes. Longer term, if and when the expected significant increase in rail traffic becomes likely, Redwood City will have the opportunity to upgrade its transit center to complement its upgraded downtown. Although I no longer commute via its transit center, I’m looking forward to watching as, yet again, Redwood City rebuilds this vital transit hub.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.