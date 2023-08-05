Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

When my wife and I purchased our Redwood City home, I was surprised to learn that the land accounted for 75% of the purchase price. That became my introduction to the intricacies of Bay Area real estate. Fortunately, although we had followed common wisdom and bought what may have been the worst house on the block, it was nevertheless quite livable. Truly, it wasn’t that the house was worth so little, but that the land was worth so much.

The house we bought was on the small side — two bedrooms, two bathrooms (one tiny) and a den plus the usual kitchen, dining and living spaces — but, for three of us (we had a 1-year-old at the time) it was enough. The house was old, though, having been built in 1921, and showed its age. The double-hung wooden windows leaked air, and some sash weights had become disconnected, making the windows difficult to open. The walls had no real insulation and, for heat, we depended on two ancient wall heaters. As for electricity, we had only 60 amps coming in from the street, through a fuse box. We frequently blew fuses when we, say, turned on the microwave while the electric clothes dryer was running.

