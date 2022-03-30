Silicon Valley is well-known for highly profitable private companies. Google, Facebook and Oracle come to mind immediately.
But there’s another, less-obvious player in the financial big leagues that gets little, if any, publicity on a regular basis.
That would be Stanford University. The venerable institution, whose tentacles reach well beyond its Palo Alto roots, is an increasingly important fiscal presence on the Peninsula, especially when you count its research, scientific, medical and property operations.
Without question, Stanford is rolling in filthy lucre. In very valid ways it has become a money machine. One very strong indicator: Stanford’s academic endowment ranks among the top four among all U.S. colleges and universities, topping out at more than $38 billion at last official count by the school itself.
Let’s put that impressive pile of moolah in perspective. At a very modest interest-dividends-capital gains rate of just 5% per year, that investment portfolio would generate close to $2 billion of fresh money — without ever touching principal.
At that conservative pace, Stanford could easily provide free tuition for all 6,500 of its undergraduates and have hundreds of millions of dollars left over for other important uses. Lots of important uses.
During the most recent reporting period, the university’s fiscal managers reported that they had allowed $1.3 billion of their profit stream to support all manner of its operations, including tuition assistance.
For comparison purposes, that $1.3 billion would fund the entirety of the operating expenses of all 23 public school districts and their 90,000-plus pupils in San Mateo County, with perhaps a tick or two of dough left over.
No matter how you care to look at all this, it’s impressive.
TWO MAGIC WORDS — OSSO BUCO: Feeling frazzled lately? Bad news got you down? Can’t watch CNN anymore? We have two restorative words for you: “Osso buco.”
The delectable taste treat (ultra-tender, braised veal shanks) is back at the Peninsula Italian American Social Club on South B Street in downtown San Mateo.
The dine-in restaurant component of the establishment, which has suffered due to pandemic restrictions, is now open Tuesday through Friday for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The outfit’s website notes that its osso buco delicacy is available only on Thursday. Which makes it even more enticing for gourmands.
Parking can be a bit problematic in that part of town, however. So plan ahead. Or take Caltrain. The downtown San Mateo depot is almost next door. Oh, and bring your appetite.
BATTER UP AT AGE 98: For most of us, observing a birthday typically involves a family gathering or, perhaps, a weekend away. Dick St. Denny played softball.
Ordinarily, that wouldn’t be terribly unusual. But in St. Denny’s case, it most assuredly is. After all, he turned 98 last week.
He was feted by his Redwood City Senors Softball Club teammates and others in attendance at a park in that community last week. True to form, he played out in the field as a roving defender and snagged a line drive off the bat of a much younger player.
He doesn’t hook-slide anymore but he also disdains being subbed out for a pinch runner. His teammates do tend to protect him from injury, according to another member of the group of older athletes, Pete Kutch.
“We are cautious with him,” Kutch offered. “He has been our oldest player for nine years now. He inspires a lot of people.”
Brandon Crawford, take note.
RADIO WORDS OF WISDOM: These timeless words of wisdom were actually uttered by a KCBS news reader last Friday afternoon as he opined on California’s ongoing drought: “To lower your water bill, use less H2O.” Paging Captain Obvious, white courtesy telephone call.”
TIME FOR JERRY SPRINGER: This past Sunday’s Chris Rock/Will Smith Oscar kerfuffle may have opened up a whole new prospect for a reality TV show: “Celebrity Slap-Fests.” Perhaps Jerry Springer could be induced to officiate a rematch as a debut effort.
John Horgan, who received his first set of boxing gloves at the age of 9 and retired winless from his San Mateo neighborhood ring at age 10, can be reached by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
