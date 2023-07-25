It was 2002, sitting in the rubble of an Afghan home outside of Kabul, an interfaith peace delegation that had brought together people who had lost loved ones in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with Afghans who had suffered at the U.S. coalition’s response, our hearts were breaking.

We were listening to the story of a young boy, whose cousin had picked up what looked like a U.S. yellow food aid package, which started to smoke… “Throw it away!” his younger cousin screamed. His cousin did, and it landed near him and exploded. The boy told the story and then left the room. An awkward silence followed. A few minutes later he came back, undressed, so that we could see all the horrible wounds that had nearly torn his young body apart. His father said “At one point his wounds were so bad I prayed that he would die.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription