It was 2002, sitting in the rubble of an Afghan home outside of Kabul, an interfaith peace delegation that had brought together people who had lost loved ones in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with Afghans who had suffered at the U.S. coalition’s response, our hearts were breaking.
We were listening to the story of a young boy, whose cousin had picked up what looked like a U.S. yellow food aid package, which started to smoke… “Throw it away!” his younger cousin screamed. His cousin did, and it landed near him and exploded. The boy told the story and then left the room. An awkward silence followed. A few minutes later he came back, undressed, so that we could see all the horrible wounds that had nearly torn his young body apart. His father said “At one point his wounds were so bad I prayed that he would die.”
We all felt that heart-piercing wound, a boy hearing that his father had prayed he would die. The Quaker in our group told us later that he was still completely opposed to war, but, if war was inevitable, it should not be fought with cluster bombs.
Narisula, as we pronounced his name, told us that the international press would pay his family if he let them photograph his horrible wounds. “But, I really believe you are here to help me and my country, so you don’t need to pay us.” Narisula’s wounds required costly medications to keep him alive and help him avoid losing his leg, and he had become the family breadwinner.
Out of the corner of my eye through a giant hole in the wall I saw dust, movement, something …and I was terrified. Who could possibly be coming toward us with anything but malice in their hearts, Americans, people whose government had bombarded these poverty-stricken people, to punish them for one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in human history, an act for which this family bore no responsibility whatsoever? As the person came closer I could see that it was a woman, covered head to toe in a Burqa, carefully carrying a tray, piled with cookies, a tea pot and cups.
“I saw that you had visitors and wanted to welcome them,” she said.
Hospitality, welcoming the visitor, was ingrained in Afghans, so much so that this woman, who we learned later had next to nothing like all of her neighbors, would share what little she had with traveling strangers.
Narisula had slipped out of the room and gotten dressed, coming out wearing a Minnie Mouse sweatshirt and sitting near his parents. Our interpreter explained how cluster bombs worked. They are weapons that contain tens or hundreds of bomblets that can scatter over areas as large as several football fields, with most of the bomblets exploding as they strike people, vehicles, buildings, equipment and the ground.
Some percentage of them do not explode on impact, instead waiting to be set off by a hapless human or animal, like landmines ripping their bodies apart. At that time, the bomblets were yellow, the same color as food packets the U.S. was dropping across the country as a form of aid. Wanting to lighten the conversation, I asked Narisula “Are there games you like to play with your friends when you go outside?”
He answered, “I’m too afraid to go outside and all my friends are dead.”
After sitting with my own shame for a few minutes, a thought occurred. I asked his father “May I show Narisula how to play a game that you could play right here?” His father agreed and I taught Narisula how to play Tic Tac Toe. Soon, the sad breadwinner briefly became a little boy again, laughing, smiling, as he quickly mastered the game.
Everyone in our delegation gave him our paper and pens so he could play as much as he wanted. Before we left he told us “You are free. Your government listens to you. Please go back and tell them to help us, to change things.” We did. Because of stories like his Sen. Patrick Leahy helped pass legislation that provided direct assistance to innocent victims harmed by U.S. actions during conflict.
We also got the military to change the color of the food packets and more than 100 countries have banned cluster bombs, but not the United States.
President Biden recently authorized the transfer of American cluster bombs to Ukraine. That is a stain on our nation as red as the blood on Narisula’s bandages. Narisula survived. Other innocents will suffer and many will die. Please join me in urging our government to sign onto the worldwide ban and for Ukraine to not use cluster munitions in this war. Visit noclusterbombs.org to learn more.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.
