“First a howling blizzard woke us. Then the rain came down to soak us. And now, before the eye can focus — crocus!” — Lilja Rogers.
This time of year I always enjoy the ditty by Lilja Rogers, but it seems it isn’t quite appropriate around here for this year. But I can dream, can’t I? As I’m writing this, there’s a prediction for rain over the weekend (after over a month without). Let’s hope it soaks us! Remember the old saying about if March comes in like a lamb, it will go out like a lion and visa versa?
Or maybe we’ve already had spring — starting in February this year. In late January it seems my roses thought spring had sprung since they sprouted a lot of new growth. Then, with the unprecedented February they seemed disappointed and confused. (I have this magical insight into such things.) I tried to reassure them that rain would come again and along with my efforts at watering them, their enthusiasm for blossoming will not be in vain and in time they will be growing and blossoming and delighting us again with their beauty.
While I am getting giddy about spring, I hope you join me in facing the fact that this year, especially, we need to value the natural world by commemorating Earth Day (which is coming up on April 22) all year. As we know, there are politicians with clout that want to cut funding to The Environmental Protection Agency. Instead of cutting government subsidies to corporate industries like oil, chemicals, coal, etc. they want corporate polluters to be less regulated. They obviously do not care how their toxic emissions affect nature and human beings. They don’t care if more and more children suffer from asthma and other ailments because of poisons in the soil, air and water. They are not concerned about the fact that some wild life is disappearing and the water in many areas is polluted by effluent from various industries. Seems it’s another case of politicians giving their corporate supporters what they want — permission to carry on in their activities in ways that cause havoc with human beings, animals and the planet.
As spring arrives tomorrow, we need to keep in mind what Daniel Goldman wrote in his book, “Ecological Intelligence: “The man-made chemical compounds that end up in soil, water and air do not disappear: they mix with the complex ecosystem of nature that animals depend on.
We have made a panoply of discoveries about the havoc of man-made chemicals, from pesticides to Prozac create in the natural systems they invade. Even tiny doses of certain chemicals can have side effects no one ever anticipated. Our better living through chemistry can become nature’s nightmare.”
Considering the inadequate job the EPA does, how long before illnesses caused by pollutants will contribute even more to lowering life expectancy and cause so many problems that our health care system would become more overwhelmed (which the same politicians are out to undermine) and how long will it be before spring, as we have known it, will no longer exist?
In 1976, Erich Fromm warned us in his book, “To Have or To Be?”: “People’s relationship to nature has become hostile. It is most of science and technology’s aim to solve our existential problem by giving up the Messianic vision of harmony between humankind and nature by conquering nature. Transforming it to our own purposes until the conquest has become more and more equivalent to destruction.”
In spite of it all, let’s all enjoy the advent of spring, however it occurs, and appreciate the messages of hope and renewal that accompany the season. As we stop to admire the crocus, let’s also think about what Albert Einstein said many years ago that is even more relevant today: “Concern for man himself and his fate must always form the chief interest of all technological endeavors in order that the creations of our mind shall be a blessing and not a curse to mankind.”
How can we make a difference? There are at least two important ways. First, we can stop and think how our habits of consumption are affecting our health and our ecosystem and learn to adjust our lives accordingly. We can also work with and contribute to organizations that are trying to protect the environment. At the same time, now that it’s officially spring tomorrow. I’ll keep in mind my gardening mantra for this year: “Spring has sprung. We need more rain. I hope we’ll get all wet again.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.