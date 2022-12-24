Greg Wilson

I’m a sucker for a good holiday display, and yet at my own home we keep things rather simple. My wife and I line our eaves with a single string of colored lights, and thread more through our front yard’s seasonally barren maple tree. Lastly, we hang a wreath on our door and position our Christmas tree so it is visible through our front window. Even though we keep our decorations simple, we enjoy seeing what others do, whether their displays be tasteful or completely over the top.

As with Halloween decorations, the ones installed for the end-of-the-year holiday season are of course best appreciated at night. Accordingly, this week my wife and I took a drive around Redwood City to admire many of the displays that others had put up. Pretty much every street down which we drove had at least one simple, tasteful display. But there were plenty of larger displays, too; such as the ever-popular house at 411 Topaz St. There we found an incredible installation. Although the display includes a handful of inflatable elements, the real stars of the show are the thousands and thousands of animated lights. If you visit, be sure to do as instructed and step inside the gated front yard, where you’ll find yourself engulfed in a symphony of blazing LEDs.

