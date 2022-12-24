I’m a sucker for a good holiday display, and yet at my own home we keep things rather simple. My wife and I line our eaves with a single string of colored lights, and thread more through our front yard’s seasonally barren maple tree. Lastly, we hang a wreath on our door and position our Christmas tree so it is visible through our front window. Even though we keep our decorations simple, we enjoy seeing what others do, whether their displays be tasteful or completely over the top.
As with Halloween decorations, the ones installed for the end-of-the-year holiday season are of course best appreciated at night. Accordingly, this week my wife and I took a drive around Redwood City to admire many of the displays that others had put up. Pretty much every street down which we drove had at least one simple, tasteful display. But there were plenty of larger displays, too; such as the ever-popular house at 411 Topaz St. There we found an incredible installation. Although the display includes a handful of inflatable elements, the real stars of the show are the thousands and thousands of animated lights. If you visit, be sure to do as instructed and step inside the gated front yard, where you’ll find yourself engulfed in a symphony of blazing LEDs.
As dazzling as the Topaz Street display is, it’s hard to top the amazing display put on every year at the intersection of Vera Avenue and Valota Road. This display, which at one time was, I believe, confined solely to the house on the corner, has, over the years, spilled out into Red Morton Park, just across Valota Road. Today, the highly choreographed display — which will run every night until Jan. 1 — features amazing light displays, lasers and a “light tunnel” through which you can walk. Huge displays of lights, both on and around the house and in the park, sequence and flash in time with music emanating from speakers fronting the house. While you can get a feel for the display simply by driving by, as with the Topaz Street display, to properly appreciate it you need get out and spend some time standing amidst the splendor.
No tour of Redwood City’s holiday displays is complete without a visit to Redwood City’s ever-popular “Candy Cane Lane”: Dewey Street. And I’m pleased to report that, this year, the many displays along this blocklong street seem better than ever. These charming displays are largely static, and thus are much less an assault on the senses. Although you can clearly enjoy the displays along Candy Cane Lane simply by driving slowly up and down, I recommend getting out of your car and walking down one side of the street and returning along the other. Doing so will allow you to pick out details and revel in the displays, free from the distractions that come from piloting a vehicle.
Holiday displays are fun to design, and are a delight for those who take the time to enjoy them. They help make up for the cold, long nights we experience this time of year, and serve as a reminder of brighter days to come. But the season has a deeper meaning for many of us. Even for those without a religious affiliation I hope the season triggers thoughts of the less fortunate among us. We all know these are difficult times for an increasing number of people around the world, and we all should consider what we can do to help. While even the extremely wealthy among us cannot help everyone, every little bit helps, and even small gifts add up. If you can give, be it money, gifts or time, please do.
For our part, my wife and I work hands-on with a small number of organizations, such as Peninsula Volunteers Inc., the outfit that runs our area’s Meals on Wheels program (we drive a weekly route for Meals on Wheels). We also support them financially, along with several other organizations. In our household, we’ve evolved a system in which we do the bulk of our giving in December. Each year, right around Thanksgiving, my wife and I sit and review our past year’s giving. We then consider how the year has gone in general and, more specifically, how things have gone with the organizations and individuals we support. From there we plan our strategy for the current year, after which we turn our plan into action.
We work to complete our giving before Christmas. It feels right to put the needs of others ahead of our family’s Christmas celebration. After all, it is thoughts of others, and not a string of Christmas lights, that reflect the true spirit of the season. Now if we can just carry that spirit through the rest of the year.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
