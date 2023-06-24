Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

Before getting into this week’s topic, a brief correction. Last week I noted that Springline’s fenced dog park appeared to be for the exclusive use of that development’s residential tenants. I’m delighted to report that, in fact, the park is open to “residents, office tenants, and all visitors coming to Springline to dine or enjoy a day in the plaza.” So those of you with dogs, feel free to bring them along when you next visit Springline.

Nearly every week I walk through Redwood City or one of its neighboring communities, to catch up on the latest. Those walks are often quite long, lasting between three and five hours. While I often go pretty much without a break, at times I find a place along the way where I can enjoy a brief respite. Ideally, that’s in a public park or plaza, such as in Redwood City’s Courthouse Square. But there are surprisingly few such places, especially when considering how many people live and work in downtown Redwood City these days.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription