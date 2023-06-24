Before getting into this week’s topic, a brief correction. Last week I noted that Springline’s fenced dog park appeared to be for the exclusive use of that development’s residential tenants. I’m delighted to report that, in fact, the park is open to “residents, office tenants, and all visitors coming to Springline to dine or enjoy a day in the plaza.” So those of you with dogs, feel free to bring them along when you next visit Springline.
Nearly every week I walk through Redwood City or one of its neighboring communities, to catch up on the latest. Those walks are often quite long, lasting between three and five hours. While I often go pretty much without a break, at times I find a place along the way where I can enjoy a brief respite. Ideally, that’s in a public park or plaza, such as in Redwood City’s Courthouse Square. But there are surprisingly few such places, especially when considering how many people live and work in downtown Redwood City these days.
Redwood City recently published a document titled “DTPP Plan Wide Draft Amendments” that details proposed Downtown Precise Plan changes needed to facilitate the various not-yet-approved “Gatekeeper Process” projects. Near the end of that document is a map showing all existing and potentially new public open spaces in and around downtown Redwood City. A glance at that map confirms that, indeed, not only are there relatively few public parks and plazas in downtown Redwood City, most are hardscaped plazas, not landscaped parks. And most are fairly small. The map also shows a handful of potential new open spaces, nearly all of which would be plazas.
There is one rather large parklike area on the map: the tree-studded portion of the Sequoia High School campus at El Camino Real and Broadway. But Sequoia High isn’t an area most people think of as a public park. The map also shows the playground at Orion Elementary School as “existing softscape open space.” At least that one gets used by neighboring families during off hours.
Most interesting is where the map shows we’re likely to gain some additional space. To get those open spaces, though, the city has to approve the large building projects that go with them. The most notable one without significant baggage is the multifaceted park the city intends to build alongside the public library. That park is a city project independent of the proposed DTPP amendments. Thus, we’re likely to get it whether the amendments are approved or not.
The three most notable new open spaces are tied to Gatekeeper projects. For instance, the project to build a large office building on the downtown Chase Bank site (2300 Broadway) would close the block of Hamilton Street between Broadway and Marshall Street to vehicles and transform it into “Hamilton Green,” a hardscaped open space adjacent to Courthouse Square. Additionally, that project’s developer intends to preserve the small grove of redwood trees currently at the corner of Broadway and Hamilton Street, keeping a 5,000 square-foot landscaped (and nicely shaded) area open to the public.
Out on El Camino Real, the office/retail/teen center project proposed for 901 El Camino Real (where Autozone is located today) would not only improve Little River Park (which runs alongside James Avenue, across from Sequoia Station), it would also create “Chrysanthemum Plaza,” a hardscaped open area where I can imagine relaxing and perhaps enjoying a snack.
And then there’s the seven-story office/retail building planned for the Wells Fargo Bank site at 1900 Broadway. That project would include a 12,000-square-foot public plaza at the corner of Broadway and Main Street, somewhat echoing Courthouse Square, three blocks away. The project’s large building isn’t the only trade-off for this particular plaza: We’d also lose the roughly 10,000-square-foot triangular parklet at Spring and Marshall streets, along with the corresponding section of Spring Street. Although little used (except, perhaps, by folks with dogs living in nearby apartment buildings), that parklet is one of the few green spaces in downtown Redwood City, and thus sure to be missed by some.
Those three Gatekeeper projects, if built, would add much-needed public open space to Redwood City’s DTPP area, space I’d certainly take advantage of when I’m out walking. But even with that new space, plus the city’s library-side park, given the number of people now living and working downtown, more is still needed. Leveraging private projects to create more open space helps, but we really need to focus on our city-owned land. That library park is just the first phase of the large, linear downtown park that could someday extend out to the Bay waters. We’ve got to figure out a way to build the remaining two phases of that park and create not just open space downtown, but green space.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
