Summer is coming. Fast. You can feel it. In the suburbs, you can hear it. The sound of baseballs and softballs being mashed by young hitters is a sure sign that the season is about to change.
But this is not wooden bat on ball. Those days are long gone. An aluminum bat is employed now instead. You can hear the tell-tale pings in any number of neighborhoods.
It’s comforting. The kids are outside getting in their work. They are away from their computer screens (for the moment) and exerting some physical energy in a perfectly healthy and beneficial pursuit.
It’s almost a suburban rite. Here in the land of single-family homes on generous lots, baseball and softball are not just popular pastimes, they are almost required for young boys and girls respectively.
Let’s not get into a snit over the nettlesome gender question. For the most part, boys play baseball and girls play softball. There may be some exceptions, but tradition (along with common sense and physical reality) continues to hold.
THE GREAT CLAPPER RAIL WAR: Earlier this month, we took note of the early days of what has become Foster City. We didn’t mention one particularly nettlesome kerfuffle that broke out in the mid-1970s.
The rift involved a proposal to create a marina in the southeast portion of the community. The plan was controversial but it was making modest progress. Then a major snag developed. An endangered shorebird, a rather unassuming creature, was said to be living on the acreage intended for the boating docks.
Town officials argued that the clapper rail did not make the territory home. They claimed none had been found there. Your correspondent discovered otherwise on a trek through reclaimed marshland.
The outcry from the then city fathers was loud and fierce. The mayor and police chief (why he was involved was never clear) protested vigorously. But unimpeachable and conclusive photographs settled the question.
The Great Clapper Rail War was over. Score one for the elusive fowl.
AMATEUR RADIO TO THE RESCUE: Remember the past winter? Correct. Not a picnic. Not close. It was a certifiable weather nightmare, one for the history books.
If nothing else, those grim months were one more reason to appreciate those involved in amateur radio, the hardy souls who strive to maintain vital communications regardless of climactic circumstances or the availability of reliable electricity.
Along those lines, the public is invited to the Half Moon Bay Amateur Radio Club’s Field Day event on June 24-25 on the Coastside.
Club members will demonstrate their ability to operate radio gear in challenging conditions.
Activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 24 and 9-11 a.m. June 25 off Higgins Canyon Road, one-third of a mile east of downtown Half Moon Bay’s Main Street.
For more information contact the club at (650) 759-6399.
EDDIE MACK PASSES AWAY: The death of San Mateo native Eddie Mack at the age of 95 this past weekend marked the conclusion of a notable Peninsula life.
An alumnus of both San Mateo High School and the College of San Mateo, he was an outstanding student-athlete at both schools, starring in football and track and field.
Later, at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo (where there is a scholarship in his name), it was more of the same. A gifted African American, he became the first Mustang to capture a California Collegiate Athletic Association title in track and field (the long jump) in 1949.
A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, he was married to Claire Mack, a former mayor of San Mateo. He was also a longtime employee of the U.S. Postal Service.
He will be inducted into the Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame posthumously on June 22 at the San Mateo County History Museum in Redwood City.
ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY EVENT: On another veteran-related note, the 82nd annual Memorial Day Observance at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno will begin Monday with a concert at 10:30 a.m.
Later, a no-host luncheon will be held at the American Legion Hall on San Mateo Avenue in San Bruno. For more information call (650) 589-7737.
Email: johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.