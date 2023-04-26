In spite of undoubted fretting and handwringing by those of the eco-friendly “green” persuasion, a celebration of the internal combustion engine is coming back to the San Mateo County coastside.
After a three-year hiatus, Pacific Coast Dream Machines returns to the Half Moon Bay Airport this coming Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This weekend’s event will be its 30th iteration. It isn’t for the anti-carbon crowd. Not in the least.
If nothing else, this affair (love it or hate it) will try to showcase all manner of smoke-belching entities: automobiles, trucks, airplanes, dragsters, motorcycles, boats, you name it. Teslas will be in very short supply.
To emphasize the old-school aspect of the assembled vehicles of all shapes and sizes (an early estimate is about 2,000 of them), there will be what is described and happily touted as a “mass firing up of the engines.” Oh, my.
Barring an emergency intervention/court order from the Environmental Protection Agency, this manly feature figures to be a concerted convocation of rumbling noise and copious exhaust fumes.
Venerated, global warming activist Greta Thunberg has not been invited to attend.
WAISTLINES WERE IN JEOPARDY: It was a small bit of suburban heaven. On the fringe of downtown Burlingame decades ago, two prime-time ice cream enterprises, located within a block from one another, vied for customers
The Borden’s and Spreckels outlets served up premium milk shakes, sundaes, floats, cones and other tasty options on a daily basis. They were in competition with each other.
Eager diners were the regular beneficiaries. The products provided by the two dairy purveyors were reasonably priced, substantial and consistently good.
Looking back on their welcome presence there on California Drive and Howard Avenue near what was then the Southern Pacific Railroad line, it was a minor miracle that some of our waistlines didn’t expand to elephantine proportions.
ABORTION IS A DICEY MINEFIELD: At the distinct risk of wandering into a cultural minefield as the subject continues to roil around us all, it might be useful to consider a significant U.S. abortion statistic that seldom receives much attention.
Without taking a stand one way or the other on the dicey subject (each individual abortion case is serious, personal and unique by definition), the sheer scope of the historical number of such procedures is illuminating.
According to available sources (primarily the Guttmacher Institute and the Pew Research Center), the United States has experienced roughly 900,000 abortions per year since the Roe v. Wade court decision back in the early 1970s.
If that estimate (some would label it a conservative one) is reasonably accurate, a half-century of abortions would total 45 million, exceeding the entire population of California.
INTERCHANGE PLANS TO RETURN: It’s back. Another round of study and consideration of major changes for the Peninsula Avenue/Highway 101 interchange on the San Mateo-Burlingame border will be held May 1 at 5:30 p.m. at San Mateo City Hall.
The aim of plans in the works for years is to ease traffic issues in that area, including the elimination of tricky southbound access to and from Highway 101 at nearby Poplar Avenue.
Westside residents and businesses along the freeway corridor remain concerned about the possibility, if not probability, of the forced taking of properties (eminent domain) by state highway officials to accommodate construction.
An anticipated increase in traffic on Peninsula Avenue is also a worry.
AN UNSCHEDULED DISASSEMBLY: Wordsmiths throughout this noble republic had to be toasting the creative spin doctors who labor for Elon Musk.
Why? Because the Muskite scribblers came up with a doozy last week in the wake of the crash and burn of an expensive rocket launched by one of the companies owned by Musk and his investors.
The public relations whizzes described the televised engineering fail as “a rapid, unscheduled disassembly.” Indeed it was.
REMEMBERING THE FALLEN 27: A public event to remember and salute the 27 San Mateo County law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duty since the county was created will be held at 11 a.m. May 3 at the county’s History Museum in Redwood City. The affair is being presented under the auspices of the 100 Club of San Mateo County.
