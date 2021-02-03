Sometimes, life really does imitate art, or what passes for a version of art in these hopelessly politically correct times.
It was 50 long years ago that the madcap Monty Python troupe presented a TV sketch involving what were dubbed “Hell’s Grannies.” These were men dressed as women (naturally) who portrayed violent older gals acting in a nasty public pack.
These so-called “layabouts in lace” sashayed menacingly down English streets, harassing and bumping into pedestrians, rode motorcycles through town in a threatening manner (hello, Marlon Brando) and generally misbehaved in a most unseemly fashion.
The Python announcer said, “Pension day is the worst. … They live for kicks.” But it was all in fun, of course. That was the legendary Python way. Not so much last month on the campus of Stanford University.
There, things got a bit out of hand for some unknown reason. A police report indicated that an older woman, said to be in her 70s, knocked a female off her bicycle and smacked her in the face.
Fortunately, the victim of the unprovoked attack did not suffer significant injuries. The black-clad female geezer then strolled off. Astonishing. How uncouth.
Quick, someone call John Cleese.
BRADY CLOSING IN ON DAHLEN: Tom Brady, the 43-year-old quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, continues to defy Father Time, not to mention innovative defenses designed to thwart him.
He will seek his seventh Super Bowl championship ring on Sunday. It would be a signature National Football League achievement if the San Mateo native succeeds in that quest.
For local NFL followers, it would have some extra meaning. A seventh ring would tie him with Neal Dahlen in that regard. Neal Dahlen? Yes. You may not know him.
Dahlen, a former football coach at Hillsdale High School, acquired his impressive jewelry via personnel work with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos decades ago.
Dahlen is an alum and ex-quarterback from both Capuchino High School and the College of San Mateo.
In all, CSM’s impressive list of former players and coaches has a grand total of 19 Super Bowl rings as the 55th iteration of football’s ultimate contest nears this weekend.
For Brady, a Serra High School grad, the game also will mark his 10th title contest appearance, a record.
FOSTER CITY ACADEMIC NOTE: Last week’s effort in this space neglected to point out that Foster City’s struggle to secure a high school for the town also struck out on an Episcopalian enterprise.
In the late 1990s, Bay Area Episcopalian authorities announced their intention to construct a coed secondary school on available land near the community’s civic center.
Plans were drawn up and a reception was held to tout the plan. Things seemed to be going smoothly. But, over time, the proposal died on the vine. The school never happened.
It was one more blow to residents who have longed for a high school in their midst for decades.
AARP AWARDS A PACIFICAN: Arturo Noriega of Pacifica has been awarded a 2021 Purpose Prize by the American Association of Retired Persons.
He is the founder and CEO of Centro Community Partners, a coastside enterprise that provides operating capital and business expertise to low-income minority individuals.
With the award, Noriega has received $50,000 and a year’s worth of technical support to increase the number of people he serves. Kudos.
BREW PUB HEADS TO PACIFICA: Still in that North County burg, it’s encouraging to learn that a new suds outlet is scheduled to open there.
The Humble Sea Brewing Company, a Santa Cruz craft beer producer, made the announcement recently. And the welcome news comes during a pandemic.
That has to be a positive sign in more ways than one in a depressed economy. The firm’s website is humblesea.com.
LIONS AND TIGERS AND BEARS: Here’s one more reason why allowing students back on campus might be dicey at this particular time.
An observant reader has pointed out that there’s a stern warning for those visiting Ralston Middle School in Belmont. An ominous sign reads, “BEWARE! Mountain lions and other dangerous wildlife in area.”
Other than that, things are just hunky dory in bucolic Belmont.
John Horgan, who yearns for a return of the Python’s Minister of Silly Walks, can be reached via email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.