From the other columnists employed at the Daily Journal, I have noticed an approach sometimes taken where they will write about more than one topic in a single column. Sue Lempert does this the most, partly because she’ll address political issues from different cities in a single column, or she may write about a county issue and then switch to a topic out of Sacramento. Well, I am going to do something similar.
Excuse me. Did I actually write above the word “employed” when referring to the Daily Journal’s cache of columnists? I’m sorry, that was misleading. To my knowledge, except for Jon Mays, the paper’s editor, none of us are full-time employees of the Daily Journal. We are writers who Jon has reached out to and asked if we would like to contribute to the paper. I point this out for two reasons, both of which segue off of Jon’s column of May 22 where he wrote about the paper’s online subscription fee, and secondly about being civilized when one writes in with a criticism.
In Mr. Mays’ piece, he wrote that he does not do what he does out of greed or the love of money (To that, I would add, no one at the SMDJ does). On the contrary, the fact that the Daily Journal uses a number of people to write columns largely for the community service aspect — some being former politicians like Sue Lempert and me, or former agency officials like Mark Simon, or simply longtime residents with deep insight into the community like Greg Wilson — proves the paper is run on a thin but efficient budget. If you choose to pay the $99 fee for a year’s subscription online, believe me, your money will have been well spent, and by the paper, well used.
Jon also wrote about people’s comments submitted to the paper and how some, of late, have been a little less than civil. I would agree. To add to what he wrote, please keep in mind, as explained above, not all who write our columns are “professional” writers. We do not do this for a living. Some of us still work and even if we do not, we have other responsibilities. Our writing is squeezed into evenings or weekends. Consequently, at times, we may make a mistake or not fully vet an issue as much as you, the reader, may like. When that happens, feel free to write and offer a correction or further clarification but please keep it civil. For my part, if someone writes a nasty email in response to my column, I ignore them. If they write in an engaging manner, I write them back.
***
Turning to two of Mark Simon’s past columns, I wish to add to what he wrote regarding the Harbor Commission specifically, and more generally about special districts.
In a strange sort of way, when I read the title of Mark’s May 14 piece, “An unusual Harbor District meeting,” I thought it was going to be about a meeting that had no unusual activity, no fireworks — just a routine, run-of-the-mill meeting like happens all the time at most city council meetings. But unfortunately, what he meant was that it was indeed an unusual meeting, at least from what it should have been, given the mundane agenda. That said, just because a district happens to have a rogue commissioner is no reason to dissolve it and absorb it into the county’s bureaucracy, as was suggested recently by county supervisor, Don Horsley.
Because of Mr. Horsley’s suggestion, in his “Hard Politics” column of May 28, Mr. Simon implied that the supervisor should be responsible for drumming up a candidate for the troubled Harbor District seat. I mildly disagree. That is the job of the Libertarian, Republican and Democratic central committees. If one reads their mission statements, that is one reason they exist: to recruit candidates for office.
Addressing special districts in general, I wholly agree with Mr. Simon when he writes that we should not look to San Francisco for how to govern San Mateo County. That said, we also should not look to the former Soviet Union. Why would I write that? Because, as with the agency Mark Simon once worked for, the SamTrans board is made up of county supervisors and councilmembers who were put there by other supervisors and councilmembers. They vote each other into these positions at the San Mateo County-Council of Cities dinners. It’s true of the SamTrans board and many other boards as well, either solely within the county or others, like ABAG, which are regional. Question: Why are they not directly elected and held accountable to the people? Democrats, especially, like to say we are a democracy so … ?
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.