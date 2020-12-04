Now that the San Mateo County election has been certified, our local results will not change, though there is still five days left for a recount — should anyone care to try — but that does not appear to be the case.
If you’ve been following our pages, you have seen there are a couple of tight races that we kept up with as further results arrived. One was Measure Y, which has passed. The other was the third available slot on the Millbrae City Council, which Anders Fung has won. Congratulations Anders.
Some other items of note, in my opinion. People have made a little stir about the young progressive winners. James Coleman in South San Francisco beat a longtime incumbent and current mayor for a seat on the council by 300 votes. I’m guessing it may have had something to do with the fact that Coleman and his group ChangeSSF would take up time during the public comment period of the council’s Zoom meetings. When the city decided to cut off public comment, and require submissions take place before the meeting, it likely had a galvanizing effect. Officials found the lengthy comments irritating and nonproductive, but that’s the business. You have to listen to the people.
In Redwood City, where Lissette Espinoza-Garnica defeated incumbent Janet Borgens by 222 votes, I can’t help to think what impact Isabella Chu had on the race’s result. An advocate for more housing and upzoning, it could be argued Chu pulled votes from Espinoza-Garnica, but she had to have pulled some from Borgens as well. It could also be that Espinoza-Garnica and Coleman ran more energized campaigns.
Back to Millbrae for a second, You You Xue definitely made it close and promises to be around for a while with his recent request the city transition to district elections, which is now an inevitability once an official request is made based on the cost and past precedent with other cities. Both South San Francisco and Redwood City have district elections, which are envisioned to give challengers a better chance.
***
It should also be noted that Ligia Andrade Zuniga pulled into the first place slot in the final tallies for two seats on the San Mateo Union High School District board, just over incumbent Greg Land. Quite a feat to top an incumbent in a first-time run. It could be her connection to San Mateo, a larger city, or her experience and vision. Both Zuniga and Land were endorsed by the San Mateo County Democratic Party, which has an outsized influence on local elections given its strength in numbers and membership. One could suggest it was the county Dems’ endorsement of Patrick Sullivan in Foster City that pulled him over incumbent Catherine Mahanpour. Or it could be that Sullivan put his name out there so many times that voters recognized it. Or maybe voters finally decided they liked his style.
***
Another tight race I didn’t think would be was for the second seat on the Belmont City Council. Everyone knew incumbent Davina Hurt was a shoo-in, but many also thought appointed incumbent Tom McCune would be too. McCune was named a year earlier to replace Doug Kim. By all accounts, McCune has been thoughtful and thorough in his approach to a wide range of city issues. Ken Loo, a fire captain who just moved the city, got a close sniff of the seat, however, ending up a mere 365 votes behind McCune. You add in the 1,650 votes Pat Cuviello received, and you may have had a different council. Loo, a Republican, obviously received his party’s votes, but also may have gotten some because of his focus on fire safety, which is a growing concern for all cities with tree-filled hills.
***
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, whose 11th Senate District includes Daly City, Colma and portion of South San Francisco, brushed back super progressive challenger Jackie Fielder 57.1% to 42.9% overall, he wasn’t as popular in San Mateo County, where he received a mere 52.86% of the vote.
***
Another interesting item is that Proposition 20, which sought to revise sentencing for certain crimes including serial retail theft, failed statewide with a mere 38.4% of the vote while, in San Mateo County, the percentage was even lower, at 32.57%. So while broken car windows and shoplifting may be an irritant, it didn’t prove to be as much of an incentive for voters to fill out the yes bubble.
***
I’m also wondering who voted for Eugene Whitlock in the San Mateo County Community College District race for Trustee Area 1. I know he was on the ballot, but he dropped out of the race way early. Do some people just like the name Eugene? Maybe it seems trustworthy.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
