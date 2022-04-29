It was early 2021 when we first reported that San Mateo County officials wanted to make ending homelessness a priority and reach a functional zero level, meaning any homeless person in the county who wants to can be housed.
That concept got some recent play by other media because it’s a bold idea and a plan that could actually become real.
Even these days, we tend to spend a lot of time thinking about the deleterious effects of the pandemic. The loss of life, the economic impact on businesses and people, the politicization of pandemic policies, learning loss for children and the effects on mental health. Those are all very real impacts and will manifest themselves in our communities for years to come. However, there is always a bright side. In this instance, the bright side is that the pandemic forced us as a community to house homeless out of necessity because of the potential threat of COVID spread.
Through Project Roomkey, a coordinated effort between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state government, direct funding was provided to local governments in the early stages of the pandemic to find shelter for the homeless. In San Mateo County, that effort centered around hotels. After, the program shifted from Project Roomkey to Project Homekey, meaning the hotels could be converted to transitional or permanent housing.
County officials pounced on the opportunity. The county turned several motels into homeless shelters, including the December 2020 purchase of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Inn at 230 Cabrillo Highway and two hotels in Redwood City, the TownePlace Suites Hotel in Redwood Shores and the Pacific Inn along El Camino Real. In addition, the county purchased the Stone Villa Inn in San Mateo and the Comfort Inn & Suites in Redwood City. In total, the county received $117 million from the state. Wraparound services, which are so important in a transition from the streets, are also provided.
The county also received an additional $55.3 million grant to help build a 240-room navigation center in Redwood City, where people can get intensive counseling and other support services.
This amount of new shelter and housing space is significant and the effort to get the grant money from the state, in addition to other funding, was no small task. It’s amazing really.
The 2019 homeless count in the county was 1,512. But that doesn’t count the people who are living just above the cracks, packed into crowded homes, or staying with friends and family. That’s a whole separate issue. The homeless we see in the streets are those who need the most immediate attention and creating a safety net is crucial to keeping people off the streets.
Ending homelessness can seem to be an impossible task. There are many factors in play, after all.
This effort to provide room for those who choose to get help is substantial and should not go unnoticed. There is always work to be done, and a recent report in the San Francisco Chronicle on city-funded hotel housing reveals potential challenges here if the facilities are not properly managed.
Here in San Mateo County, officials are focused on getting homeless people into permanent housing, which typically starts with diversion and emergency shelter beds and units. The county’s primary goal is to get people in housing before anything else because of the challenges to change lives without shelter.
This is a worthwhile goal, and so needed here in this county. If successful, it could prove to be a model for other communities to replicate.
I always thought it was Rahm Emanuel who said, “never let a crisis go to waste,” but it may have been Winston Churchill. Either way, it is typically seen as political opportunism. Yet there is sometimes value in seizing on an opportunity to solve a problem when and where you can.
While the pandemic revealed and magnified tremendous inequity and other societal issues, it also provided an opportunity to take on our collective challenges. One of those challenges was homelessness. With the right funding, renovating aging hotels for use as shelter, transitional housing and even permanent housing was made possible.
This is something of which we should be proud.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
