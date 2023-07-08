Student News logo
Chesney Evert

Chesney Evert

As a devout fan of “The Sound of Music” (in its 174-minute glory), I love a rhyming goodbye. I hoped to recruit a family with seven harmonizing children and perform a parody in real time. This idea did not pan out. 

Honestly, the weight of being a high school graduate has not set in. I don’t feel that it needed to be a monumental occasion. If anything, I am grateful that it has been a smooth transition so far and find myself excited about what the next chapter has in store. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Tafhdyd
Tafhdyd

Good morning Chesney,

Let me be the first (at least as I am writing this) to congratulate you for completing your school year and goals and thank you for your time, thoughts and viewpoints you wrote for the Student News column this year.

Being a member of the “old folks” that read the Daily Journal I will use the old cliché that you are never too old to learn something new. When I read about “champing at the bit” I had to do a quick search and found out that champing was the correct word but chomping is commonly used by many people. For years I have used chomping but going forward I will try to remember to champ at the bit. In a related topic I also was caught off guard by the discussion about AP. Until I found out that it was Advanced Placement, I first thought it was Associated Press, especially being that you were in the journalism field. It reminded me of my confusion about the short hand use of letters for words in communication. For years I did not understand why some folks would use “little old lady” in what they were writing until one day someone actually used “laughing out loud” rather than “LOL”.

Have a great summer as you prepare for the future and thanks again for your contributions to the Daily Journal.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription