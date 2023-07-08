As a devout fan of “The Sound of Music” (in its 174-minute glory), I love a rhyming goodbye. I hoped to recruit a family with seven harmonizing children and perform a parody in real time. This idea did not pan out.
Honestly, the weight of being a high school graduate has not set in. I don’t feel that it needed to be a monumental occasion. If anything, I am grateful that it has been a smooth transition so far and find myself excited about what the next chapter has in store.
All of this is to say that I am not here to write a sad goodbye; high school gives us great friends and plenty of teachable moments, none of which I would change if given a second chance at this Zoom-laden, unprecedented journey.
I will share a short anecdote to close out this year of student news. At face value, it might seem most helpful to the students in the midst of their high school experiences, but I promise it is relevant to the older demographics as well: Don’t take the AP.
This is a blunt statement, especially from someone who loved their AP classes throughout high school. But I think I loved them because I didn’t take all of them: I spent many beloved late nights reading Wordsworth and Ellison for AP literature, countless hours trying to wrap my head around AP microeconomics, then laughing at the fact that there’s such a thing as “microeconomics.” I’m leaving high school with college credits and a fondness for some of the best teachers (and people) I’ve ever met.
At the same time, we’re so quick to overload ourselves with our schedules because we think it’s an indicator of “hard work.” If we’re not busy, what are we? I look inward and at my peers and see passion, yes, but also a frantic search for assurance: that they will get the A+, get into college, find something that they love to do that also pays their bills, and makes them want to get out of bed in the morning.
Taking that extra AP seems like the academic equivalent of saying yes to something to which your heart’s not invested. This “yes” is a trivial example, but one I have seen happen repeatedly — it usually ends in burnout, caffeine and a begrudging “why did I do this?”
I need to tread carefully here: I’m not suggesting we don’t challenge ourselves, especially in a world with ever-changing needs. However, there comes a point when we, as a society, need to separate our desires from the expectations (academic and otherwise) that we feel the need to fulfill.
The point of this advice (from someone who has yet to explore the world) is to say no to make room for other yeses. I didn’t take AP calculus, AP chemistry, AP art or AP psychology because I wanted to work in a newsroom. And here I am, happier than a clam. I had to squeeze a little rhyme in somewhere.
Before I go, I would like to give some very necessary thank-you’s: I’m grateful to Margaret Marshall, who helped me find my voice, and Justin Raisner, for giving me many ways to use it. Thank you to the Daily Journal newsroom for endless wisdom, music recommendations and dialogue on the most commonly misspelled words. In actuality, I was champing at the bit to use “champing at the bit” in writing. Also, thank you to my family for the usual things and also for putting up with incessant typing.
Last, but not least, thank you for picking up this paper and making it this far. Thank you for supporting print journalism. And to those who have responded strongly to some of my pieces, thank you, too: You have made me better at the thing I love most.
Have a great summer! Student News will return when school begins in the middle of August. With that, I will say, “So long, farewell … .”
Chesney Evert is a recent graduate of Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
Good morning Chesney,
Let me be the first (at least as I am writing this) to congratulate you for completing your school year and goals and thank you for your time, thoughts and viewpoints you wrote for the Student News column this year.
Being a member of the “old folks” that read the Daily Journal I will use the old cliché that you are never too old to learn something new. When I read about “champing at the bit” I had to do a quick search and found out that champing was the correct word but chomping is commonly used by many people. For years I have used chomping but going forward I will try to remember to champ at the bit. In a related topic I also was caught off guard by the discussion about AP. Until I found out that it was Advanced Placement, I first thought it was Associated Press, especially being that you were in the journalism field. It reminded me of my confusion about the short hand use of letters for words in communication. For years I did not understand why some folks would use “little old lady” in what they were writing until one day someone actually used “laughing out loud” rather than “LOL”.
Have a great summer as you prepare for the future and thanks again for your contributions to the Daily Journal.
