A week ago, I set out to check on the progress of the county’s Navigation Center project, at the intersection of Maple and Blomquist streets in Redwood City. Rather than taking my usual walk, though, I drove. Why? Because rather than just walking by and taking pictures as I normally would, I planned to sit and watch the action for more than a little while. Thus, I came equipped with more gear than I normally carry. Along with my digital SLR, I brought a longer, heavier lens. Plus, I brought a camp chair to sit in, and something to drink.
Although I missed the height of the action that day — I’d hoped to watch one or more of the prefabricated modules making up the bulk of the shelter being craned into place — I nevertheless found plenty of action to keep me interested. And not just on the county’s site. The spot where I set up camp also gave me a fairly good view of the condominium project next door. All in all, I had a great time, and learned a lot.
My outing proved to be so successful that I repeated it this week, although this time I arrived on foot and without the extra gear. Lacking my comfortable chair, I perched on one of the orange plastic “K-rails” lining the edge of a portion of Maple Street. Although I again got there too late to watch modules being installed, I got to witness something perhaps more fascinating: the process of relocating the large 12-wheeled crane being used to place and stack the modules. That turned out to be more complicated than I had anticipated, since the massive weights used to counter the crane’s load had to first be removed from the crane and transported separately via a pair of heavy-duty semitrailers. All this went on while a variety of construction equipment came and went in what struck me as a well-choreographed ballet on the roads leading to and into the project site.
I’ve been able to act as “sidewalk superintendent” on several projects, and can attest to the enjoyment one can get just from watching. Many projects these days are built using non-traditional techniques, making them especially interesting to watch. For instance, the use of prefabricated modules for the bulk of the Navigation Center has offered the opportunity to watch modules transferred to their new home via crane. And, the use of wood as the primary structural elements in the county’s new office building project on Marshall Street made for fascinating viewing. I watched some of the various pre-fabricated wooden pieces rapidly assembled into the nearly complete building that stands today.
Being a sidewalk superintendent is not only educational, it also gets you out in the fresh air and away from most of your various electronic gadgets. Before you go, though, a couple of tips. For one, timing is key. Unless you get really lucky, heading to a construction site and plopping yourself down on any random day isn’t likely to be very satisfying. Do some research first to gain a basic understanding of what is to be built, along with the basic steps that construction might take. Then, pay the site regular, if brief, visits to monitor the pace of progress and to watch for clues, such as the delivery of materials or the arrival of key pieces of construction equipment. Together these should help you gauge your best chance of seeing whatever interests you most. Be aware that the latter stages of construction can make observation difficult. For instance, with most of its outer skin now on, most activity on the county office building project is no longer observable. And with work shifting away from the sides closest to the street, progress on the Navigation Center project will now be harder to follow.
As you make your periodic visits, keep alert for good observation spots. Construction sites tend to be enclosed with chain-link fences covered with dense mesh netting, limiting your opportunities. The trick is to find a spot that has good sight lines while remaining safely out of the way. For the Navigation Center, my chosen spot was across Maple Street from the main driveway, behind (or on) the K-rails. For monitoring progress on the county’s new office building, I found that the historic Lathrop House’s side porch steps were not only out of everyone’s way, but were also almost directly across from the site’s main entrance.
Having chosen a time and a spot, sit (or stand) back and enjoy the spectacle. You’ll gain insight not only into how modern buildings are constructed, but why they cost so much. Plus, you’ll come to appreciate the skills of the construction workers. If you go, though, leave room for me. If the show is a good one, I just may be there.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
