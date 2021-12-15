Honoring the deceased is a normal human response that goes back through the centuries into the dim mists of time. It’s what we humans do. It’s natural. It’s in our genes.
The deadly pandemic has presented far too many opportunities to continue this practice. The list of those who have died is both long and tragic. Almost everyone knows someone who has succumbed to this plague.
But there’s one unpleasant caveat in the current situation: Some adult victims of the disease have died needlessly because they refused to be vaccinated. It was their choice not to be protected. It was a fatal option.
We aren’t talking about adults who could not access the life-preserving jab for one legitimate reason or another; we’re referring here to individuals who would not avail themselves of the vaccine as a conscious, personal decision over the past 11 months.
Should the lives and accomplishments of those folks, laudable though they may be for the most part, be celebrated along with the rest who died through no fault of their own? Should their names be included on quilts, plaques and other memorials?
It’s a troubling issue to contemplate. On the one hand, you don’t want to be seen as uncaring or cold; on the other, the reality of dogged recalcitrance in the face of facts is tough to ignore.
And there’s more to it than simply the life and death of one person who refused to heed the call for inoculation. There is no telling how many others that individual affected by his or her unfortunate decision. That could include his or her own children.
We can certainly mourn and respect the dead who have succumbed to COVID. But it only makes sense to consider all of the factors involved as the pandemic ebbs and flows under the considerable weight of continuing virus mutations.
In the end, there are consequences for fatal decisions that didn’t have to go that way in the first place.
THIS GYM IS A MUSEUM: Jefferson High School will observe its centennial in 2022. Its long history of serving students in Daly City beginning during the presidential administration of Warren G. Harding, will be celebrated as the new year proceeds.
A lot has changed on that campus off Mission Street. But one building has withstood the whims of time. Opened in 1937 during the Great Depression, Jefferson’s ancient gymnasium remains what amounts to a museum of sorts.
Its concrete layout hearkens back to an age well before the introduction of modern athletic facilities. It’s like something right out of the classic movie “Hoosiers.” It is unique here.
True to form, there is even a reminder of Jefferson’s former mascot, the Indian — which has since been replaced by the Grizzly as sensitivities and cultural norms have changed.
There, on the west wall of the old gym is a respectful painting of the profile of a noble Native American male replete with headdress and war paint.
It’s something of a pleasant surprise, given the hubbub surrounding school mascots and sporting nicknames over the last several years in these touchy parts.
How long the authorities will allow it to stay there remains to be seen.
SANTA LIKES WRITTEN LETTERS: There isn’t much doubt that Santa Claus is definitely Old School to the max. He’s a traditionalist.
Take communication for instance. Apparently, he’s not much into email, Twitter, instant messaging or any other sexy form of electronic media. It’s too impersonal.
He’s a written-letter-and-stamped-envelope kind of guy all the way. At least he is in the coastal community of Pacifica. There, by the roiling surf, St. Nick is still available by regular mail to spice up your holidays.
Today is your last chance to receive a letter from him in that town. You can drop off your request at two locations: The Chamber of Commerce, 225 Rockaway Beach Ave., and the community center, 540 Crespi Drive.
And you don’t even have to let him know whether you’ve been naughty or nice lately. He probably won’t even google you to find out. He’s just that sort of forgiving dude, mythical or not.
