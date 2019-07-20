On a recent walk through downtown, I encountered one of the Redwood City Improvement Association’s nifty new signs. This particular one read “Shop until you drop. Then eat and shop some more.” Although I very much like the sentiment — I’m a big proponent of shopping locally — I couldn’t help but wonder. Just where they are expecting me to shop?
Redwood City has many, many restaurants, so the admonition to take a break from my shopping and eat makes sense. But when I think about the merchants in the heart of Redwood City’s downtown — the area in which the RCIA supports — I’m hard-pressed to think of more than a couple where I’d do any real shopping.
To sanity-check my thinking, I visited the RCIA website and explored its merchant directory. As I quickly discovered, many of that directory’s shopping categories are pretty thin. Plus, in many cases, it lists merchants who no longer exist in Redwood City. While this is a problem for anyone hoping to use this particular directory to find a merchant, the directory nevertheless has a value of sorts, in that it reminds us of what we once had and have since lost.
As an example, under Antiques the directory only has one entry: Déjà Vu Antiques. If that name doesn’t immediately conjure up an image, this store, which seemingly closed years ago, was the “dolls and bears” store on the Main Street side of the Sequoia Hotel building. Similarly, under bookstores the only listing is for Pauline Books & Media, a Catholic bookstore that moved out of Redwood City some months back.
I briefly thought that the directory’s compilers had omitted two of my favorite stores in downtown Redwood City, but I pored through every category and eventually found both. Ralph’s Vacuum and Sewing, which is a terrific source for vacuum cleaners, sewing machines, supplies and repairs, is tucked away under services. And Gambrel & Co., our local craft butchery, is listed, not under grocery store, but under retail.
It’s important to note that the RCIA directory’s limited service area doesn’t reflect on the city as a whole. For instance, our Barnes & Noble bookstore is mere blocks away from the center of downtown, while out on Veterans Boulevard we have Antiques Then & Now, a great source of antique furniture, clocks and other classic items.
I’m one who tries to put my money where my mouth is, shopping locally as much as I can. Most of the time, though, that means I’m driving all over the city. Our city leaders, and the RCIA, would love for us to be doing more of our shopping downtown, with us parking once and walking to a variety of stores. For that to happen, though, they first need to attract a broader variety of merchants. While I have no doubt that the city is working to do just that, downtown spaces into which a retailer could go are pretty limited, adding to the challenge.
Just what sort of retailers do we want? I’m sure that, if asked, we’d all have different answers. As for me, I’ve been thinking that perhaps the city should focus on one or two categories, and get people into the habit of heading downtown when shopping for items in those categories. Because I enjoy patronizing Gambrel & Co., and because my wife and I are increasingly doing more of our grocery shopping at Sigona’s Farmers Market, my vote would be for a cluster of shops that sell groceries. If only the city could just entice Sigona’s into opening a downtown location, one relatively near Gambrel & Co., that would certainly get me downtown more. Add another complementary business or two nearby, such as a bread bakery and perhaps a store that sells rice and flour and the like, and I for one would do exactly what the city wants: I’d regularly do most, if not all, of my daily shopping downtown.
Assuming that others did the same, that would increase the number of people strolling along our downtown sidewalks regularly. And enough of those would cause other merchants to take notice and give serious consideration to opening a store where the people are: in downtown Redwood City.
I began this column by painting a somewhat bleak picture of shopping in Redwood City’s downtown core. Widen your sights to the entirety of the downtown neighborhood, though, and the picture improves markedly. Zoom all the way out to the city as a whole, and the retail picture becomes quite good. To finish, I’ll note that Redwood City itself maintains a directory that encompasses the entire downtown neighborhood, one that appears up-to-date. Simply go to downtownredwoodcity.org and click “shop” at the top of the page.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
