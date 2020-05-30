Each week finds me out walking, exploring those parts of San Mateo County that I can reach on foot from my home. Although I often have one or more specific goal in mind, as I walk I always keep an eye out for new or interesting things along the way.
One fine summer day back in 2017, while striding down Edgewood Road, I was brought up short by the sight of what was standing in the planting strip by the 76 gas station at El Camino Real. It was a somewhat battered pay phone, affixed securely to a narrow metal column. The column itself looked a bit worse for wear — an access panel at the bottom had been partially unscrewed, and graffiti marred its otherwise flat black surface — but the phone itself looked OK. In particular, the handset was intact, as was the metal-jacketed cord connecting the handset to the pay phone mechanism. Curious, I picked up the handset. No dial tone.
What had caused me to stop was the sudden realization that I’m not seeing many pay phones around anymore. According to Pew Research, an estimated 96% of Americans currently own cellphones. Although that number feels a bit high, nevertheless is it any wonder that pay phones have fallen so far out of favor? Functioning pay phones can apparently still be found in some parts of the country, but, based on my experience, nearly all of the few remaining in our area are inoperable.
When I was a teenager, pay phones were seemingly everywhere. They were in gas stations, shopping centers and in front of convenience stores. Their ubiquity was a good thing, given that cellphones had yet to be invented. A pay phone was usually my only means of getting in touch with someone else while out and about. If my car broke down, for instance, the only way I could call for assistance was via a pay phone.
Once cellphones became commonplace, the writing was on the wall for the humble pay phone. I almost regret to say that I, like most of us, stopped paying attention to pay phones once I purchased my first cellular telephone. Indeed, until I stumbled across that pay phone on Edgewood Road, it hadn’t even occurred to me that pay phones had been gradually disappearing all around me.
Nowadays, whenever I encounter a pay phone, or a remnant of one, I photograph it to record the sighting. If the pay phone seems complete, I gingerly lift the handset to check for a dial tone. Usually, either the handset is missing, or broken, or the phone is missing entirely. Often all that’s left is an open-fronted metal box that once sheltered the pay phone from the elements.
Of all the pay phones in the area that I’ve checked over the years, the only one still functioning was located on the southbound platform of the San Carlos Caltrain station between the two ticket machines. It’s been about nine months since I last checked on it, but that phone is probably still there and working. Oh, and it also had one extremely rare accessory: a phone book. The usefulness of that particular book is debatable, though, given that it was dated June 2008.
Thinking about pay phones got me to thinking about other anachronistic elements that might remain out there, and the public clock immediately leapt to mind. When I was growing up, it was not uncommon to see buildings sporting large clocks. Many banks, in particular, presented the current time and, if their display was digital, often the current temperature as well. Here in Redwood City, the Tri Counties Bank at the corner of Brewster Avenue and El Camino Real carries on this proud tradition. Although large red digits don’t show the temperature, they do show the current time — or at least something close to it. Bank clocks were not known for their accuracy, and, true to form, on my last visit Tri Counties Bank’s clock was about three minutes slow.
Redwood City has at least two other public clocks, neither of which are digital. The first can be found on the southeast corner of El Camino Real and Broadway, on the pillar crowned with neon letters spelling out “Broadway.” The second, a classic free-standing clock atop an ornamented metal pole and base, is on the corner of Courthouse Square where Broadway meets Middlefield Road.
First wristwatches, then cellphones spelled the end of the public clock as a practical device, since these newer inventions are more convenient and likely more accurate than anything atop a pole or a building. Today, those public clocks that still exist are little more than slightly useful ornaments that serve as a sentimental reminder of a simpler age. As for pay phones, they are neither ornamental nor, for most of us, useful. Regardless, I admit to some sadness in seeing them go.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
