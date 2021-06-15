Three large words on a cardboard sign perplexed me one evening: “Seeking Human Kindness.” The sign was held high by a homeless young man on the outskirts of oncoming traffic. It is not uncommon for me to see homeless persons requesting spare change on my commute home from work. Though, I had not witnessed a sign requesting mere expressions of solicitude. Resting my foot on the brake pad as the traffic light turned red, I reasoned that he was looking for human kindness in the expression of giving. Fine by me.
Confident in my assumption, I waved to the young man, indicating that I would contribute. He smiled and nodded. I then searched my glove compartment to find that I was completely out of spare cash and change. Embarrassed, I quickly apologized as he approached my vehicle. He carelessly smiled and shook his head, pointing at the sign. Realizing I made a wrong assumption about the young man’s sign, I simply smiled back. Raising high his right hand, he gave me a thumbs-up. Realizing the traffic light had turned green and alerted by the impatient honk behind me, I pressed my foot on the gas. In my rear-view mirror, I took notice that the young man genuinely wanted expressions of human kindness, regardless of whether such expressions came with money.
I attempted to make reason of that experience all the way home. Sure, the young man’s actions were a clear demonstration of his desperate need for an expression of human kindness. Could I honestly draw the conclusion that he was the only person desperate for an expression of empathy or compassion? Of course not. He was the only person I witnessed willing to express it on such open and vulnerable terms. I began to consider how many of us were just as desperate for an expression of human kindness, but choose to hide our desperation behind a routine smile, a demanding job, make up or material possessions.
The young man’s cardboard sign was symbolic of our nation’s desperate need for human kindness. Don’t take my word for it. Consider the fact that just a few weeks ago, the lives of nine innocent bystanders were taken by a mass shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose — the Bay Area’s deadliest mass shooting since 1993. The tragedy marks the 233rd mass shooting in 2021 thus far.
Consider the endless cycle of war and violence — a stain on our nation’s history. America has been at war since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. More than 240,000 reserve and active-duty troops remain in 172 countries, according to an article in The New York Times.
According to the same New York Times article, Andrew Bacevich, a retired Army colonel and critic of military operations, stated that “a collective indifference to war has become an emblem of contemporary America.” In fact, members of generation “Z” — those individuals born after 1996 — are among the first to reach 21 years of age with our nation in a constant state of war.
I consider the state of our nation’s political divide. Embracing narrow ideology, relentless attacks on those with differing viewpoints, and widespread pessimism has dominated our politics. Everything, it seems, is politicized. David Graham, writing for The Atlantic, referenced a study that showed an increasing number of U.S. citizens uneasy about their children marrying someone from another party. This polarization is reflected at its core in the alarming increase in independent voters, who now make up about 42% of the nation’s registered voters.
If we are to change the trajectory of our nation’s moral shortcomings, we must become like the young man holding high the cardboard sign. We can express our need for human kindness with human kindness itself. We can treat members of other political parties with respect and decency. We can call on our elected officials and demand an end to ruthless policies that have no moral place in our nation’s conscience. We can devote a Saturday morning to assist a soup kitchen. If you need evidence that warm gestures and expressions of human kindness have a real impact in our society, look no further than this opinion column.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services. Jonathan is Lead Partner at The Madison Firm and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
