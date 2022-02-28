A second unit, just in case you didn’t know, is a dwelling unit accessory to the main dwelling, provided as an addition to or conversion of part of an existing single-family home. Second units were once called granny units — a way to have grandma live with you while protecting her privacy and yours. Or they were used as servant quarters. There was a time when cities were apprehensive about these accessory units especially if they were garages used for living quarters without proper plumbing and electricity and without the required extra onsite parking.
But now they are viewed as one possible solution to the affordable housing crisis. Recent state legislation would allow two second units on one site and not require onsite parking. The county has established a help center for those who want to create second units. But many cities don’t like the state or county telling them politely what to do. And many single-family home neighborhoods are emphatically against the idea. North Central and Shoreview neighborhoods in San Mateo already host many. Those residents don’t want more.
The San Carlos City Council expressed its reservations. Some applaud the idea that second units could provide thousands of new affordable housing; others don’t like a substantial number of new accessory dwellings in their neighborhoods.
***
I hate district elections. It has taken away my vote. I used to be able to vote for five councilmembers and five school board members. But no more. I have just one vote for each entity and it seems likely the incumbent will have few challengers. In my case, I am fortunate because the two incumbents are outstanding. City councilmembers have term limits. But not all cities have term limits and not all school board members are exemplary. Plus, district elections were supposed to help minority candidates in minority-majority districts have a better chance of getting elected but it may not work that way if the incumbent is popular and has more funds. Term limits are often a better solution. But there are exceptions.
James Coleman, South San Francisco councilmember and current candidate for state Assembly in the newly formed 21st district, won an unprecedented first term on his city council through hard work and social media and probably because of district elections. He beat a popular almost two-decades long incumbent, Rich Garbarino. Coleman enjoyed far greater grassroots support than Garbarino. He outraised his opponent by several thousand dollars, despite donations averaging about a 10th the size of the incumbent’s.
I checked in with the young Harvard graduate to see how he was doing in his race for the Assembly and he responded: “We have the largest field operation in the entire race, with hundreds of volunteers already signed up. We are knocking and lit dropping thousands of doors every week and will continue to do so all the way up to election day!” If you check his website, he has major endorsements from progressive Asian and LBGTQ+ councilmembers and legislators.” Will he end up in the primary with Giselle Hale or Diane Papan or will it be a Republican because so many Democrats will split the ticket?
***
It appears Joe Goethals will be running again for San Mateo City Council, though there would be a number of potential candidates in waiting. Among them is Seema Patel, a planning commissioner and housing advocate. The other is Annie Tsai, who is the board president of the San Mateo-Foster City Education Foundation. Goethals lives in Bay Meadows and could easily win re-election. But if he moved his family back to Baywood, where he used to live, he would have to face two popular former colleagues Eric Rodriguez (definitely running for re-election) and Rick Bonilla (a maybe).
Goethals said there looks to be a lot of council turnover on the horizon so that factored into his decision-making process. As far as how final it is, he said his daughter said she knows he is running. And daughters always know.
***
Recent Godbe poll shows San Mateo Councilmember Diane Papan with a formidable lead over Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale in the race for Assembly. Not surprising since San Mateo is the largest city in the district and Papan is popular in her hometown.
Sandra Council, San Mateo’s much admired housing director is retiring after 37 years. She is married to the city’s former assistant director of Parks and Recreation, Paul Council.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(3) comments
We are making progress we went from “..not seat burners who attend meetings but never do anything.” To “..not all school board members are exemplary.” Maybe at the end of march we will narrow down to a couple of districts. Hopefully by the end of April the Masked Singer will be revealed to the audience, my guess is it won’t be Rudy Giuliani.
Sue, I like your trying to sell the diktat in saying “… many cities don’t like the state or county telling them politely what to do.” Is this akin to a mugger politely asking someone their money or their life? With some cities, I think they’re politely telling the state or county where to go with their special interest law diktat.
Sue
Your column published today is titled, "Second units - love them or hate them." Well... do you love them or hate them?
