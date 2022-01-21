It felt surreptitious, almost unsavory. I had learned through talking to my favorite drugstore workers that the schedule of antigen test deliveries was like this: Monday night or Tuesday morning was when Walgreens got theirs. Tuesday night or Wednesday morning for either Rite Aid or CVS.
So, if you go early Tuesday morning, there was a very good chance you could score some. As I pulled up to the Walgreens, I saw a woman walking out with a box of BinaxNow. I walked in and there were signs everywhere. “Sorry NO COVID tests available. No, we don’t know when we will get more.”
Still, I waited in line. One guy buying the whole cold and cough aisle said he could use one, then another for his girlfriend, then changed his mind and said he would wait until Saturday (this was Tuesday) for when insurance would reimburse him. Whole time I was thinking, you should just get them now! When it was my turn in line, I said, “I know you have these signs everywhere that say no COVID tests, but do you have any antigen tests?”
“How many you need?”
“What’s the limit?”
“Four.”
“I better take four. When did you get them in?”
“Just this morning. And not that many.”
“When will you get more?”
Shoulder shrug.
We’ve been big advocates of testing for a while and even choose to do our own at home to save the ones at school for others who don’t have their own supply. We replenished our supply early and often but it dwindled. I needed more. And I was willing to work the people in the streets, or rather the aisles of Walgreens, to get more. And I’m not ashamed. I did what I needed to do to protect my family. Isn’t that how the adage goes?
Now that omicron is in full bloom and even the vaccinated are succumbing, testing is a sort of salve. We test to assure ourselves of our health, that we can leave the house and see people, go to work or school. And when we really needed them as a society, they were nowhere to be found.
As the surge took hold, and it was back to school and work for many, there were no tests. New guidelines said you could test after five days to return to school or work, but then in a cruel twist, there were no tests.
PCR testing was limited during the holidays and never really ramped up to meet demand after, while antigen tests, abundant just a few weeks before the holidays, were suddenly nowhere to be found.
Of course I think of Jen Psaki mocking the reporter who asked if the federal government could supply tests, “Should we just send one to every American?”
Yes, Jen. Yes, we should have. Or at least made them more affordable, or even subsidized manufacturing so they were more available. I know the manufacturers were caught flat-footed, and we’ve been leaning completely on vaccinations as the answer to the pandemic, but if someone like me knew testing was key back in November, shouldn’t someone higher up the ladder have gotten a clue too?
Bygones, of course, since we all gave the new government sign-up a go this week. So quick and easy! Way to go Government! But only four per household, which doesn’t really help with large, particularly multi-generational households. And we may end up getting them in late January or early February, depending on when exactly they were ordered. They typically ship within seven to 12 days of ordering, which the easy peasy ordering website said means it will begin shipping starting in late January.
OK, great. But it appears we are beginning to see the omicron variant peaking, with a big drop in cases soon after. So realistically, this free little batch will be good for the next surge, which appears to not really be on any horizon as the pandemic is moving to be endemic.
I know, it’s COVID, and we aren’t out of the woods until we are out of the woods — but it certainly is starting to feel like we are hitting a clearing since vaccinated people are getting it, mind you with less impact, and symptoms are starting to mimic the common cold.
And we can all rest further assured that our government got us our tests so we can put them in our closet and forget about them. I look forward to that.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
