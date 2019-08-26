At the Tuesday, Sept. 3 San Mateo City Council meeting, former councilmembers and mayors will join the current council to toast the 125th anniversary of the city’s incorporation. Not with Champagne, but apple cider. It will mark to the date, 125 years since the first meeting of the San Mateo Board of Trustees. In 1894, an election was held and with just 15 votes — 150 in favor and 25 opposed — San Mateo incorporated as a city. Two days after the election, the first board meeting was held on Sept. 3, 1894 to accept the election results and seat the first trustees.
The celebrations continue with a September Nights on B Street birthday bash on Thursday, Sept. 5 in downtown. There will be live music, dance lessons and councilmembers will perform a 1894-inspired re-enactment of that first meeting. The following two Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be pop-up dining on B Street and more music, dancing and entertainment.
The city has much to celebrate and remember as it has experienced dramatic change in the past 125 years. County historian Mitch Postel documented the history in a book he wrote for San Mateo’s Centennial 25 years ago. From 1849-1865, San Mateo was just a stagecoach stop; from 1865-1887, it grew into a village; from 1887-1920, it became a town; from 1920-1941, a city. World War II and the boom following it increased development east of El Camino Real and the freeway. And as the city continued to grow with changing times and challenges, it experienced both the highs and lows of the second largest city in the county. In the past 25 years, the city’s population has grown to more than 100,000. It has evolved from a suburban bedroom community to a major Peninsula city at the northern tip of Silicon Valley.
When the city incorporated, it had no public high school (now there are three). There was no bridge to Hayward (now one of the most congested in the Bay Area as workers find cheaper housing in the East Bay and commute to the Peninsula). And there was no Highway 101 or Interstate 280. But probably the best way to capture the many changes is to trace the history of downtown. In the beginning, downtown was it. Then as San Mateo became a town and eventually a city, downtown San Mateo was the center of commerce, with bookstores, furniture stores, department stores and much more. When Hillsdale Shopping Center developed and later Fashion Island (Bridgepointe), the department stores either closed or moved to the new shopping centers, and downtown hit the dumps. It lost its two movie houses. Even the main library moved across El Camino Real for new digs on Third Avenue. It seemed that all that remained were several big empty lots.
The tide turned with the arrival of the movie theater. But this was controversial. The city was sued by a local business owner for fear it would hurt business. Many in the community thought it too big (the complaint now is that it’s two small). Just before, Draeger’s took a gamble on San Mateo and launched its premier store on the site of the old Levy Brothers department store. Walgreens opened a drug store and office at the site of a former historic Catholic Church which had been torn down. Three major empty sites were now filled and there was a sense that downtown was on its way up. And more recently, restaurants became the major attraction with 141 now occupying space downtown. Today, downtown San Mateo is bustling with activity day and night every day of the week. It is a hot spot for many of the young professionals who now work here in startups. And young employees from neighboring cities flock to the night life here to enjoy the diverse cuisine which tends more to Asian and Latino flavors representing the change in demographics. San Mateo is now one-third Caucasian; one-third Asian; and one-third Latino. The bad news is that housing is very expensive, out of reach of most and with a shortage of affordable rentals. Meanwhile, as the city tries to meet the demand with new office buildings and new apartments, the community stresses over too much traffic and too much development. Welcome to San Mateo 2019.
With Deputy Mayor Maureen Freschet stepping down in November, the San Mateo City Council will have 30 days to pick a replacement. Possible candidates: Cliff Robbins and Ellen Mallory who have each served on numerous city commissions. Meanwhile, some major new endorsements in the race for State Senate: SEIU has endorsed both Sally Lieber and Josh Becker; Assemblyman Marc Berman has endorsed Shelly Masur.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
