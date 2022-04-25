San Mateo is blessed with outstanding police chiefs and officers. Susan Manheimer, a rock star, is retired. She has been in Aurora, Colorado, a city with problems similar to her last temporary post as Oakland police chief. Years ago when there were rumors she might run for sheriff (she didn’t because her mother was ill), everyone thought her deputy chief Mike Callagy might get the nod. In the meantime County Manager John Maltbie enticed Callagy to be his assistant in 2013. Now Callagy is the county manager, recently changed to county executive officer. Anyone who has worked with Mike knows he is the best. I had the opportunity to meet the new police chief, Ed Barberini. He is more low key than Manheimer but just as community friendly and effective.
Barberini joined the San Mateo Police Department as its chief in February 2020. His 27 years of law enforcement experience include five years as police chief of the San Bruno Police Department and two years as chief of police for the Millbrae Police Bureau. He spent more than two decades with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in a variety of assignments including administration, transportation, corrections, field operations, court security and the bomb squad. He is a former director of the county’s Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security.
Here’s the current roster. There are 106 officers: 82 men; 21 women; three non-binary; 47 Caucasian, 21 Hispanic, 14 multi-racial, 12 Asian, six Black, four Pacific Islanders, and two Middle Easterners. Forty-two have under five years of service, 15 have six to 10 years of service, 22 have 11 to 15 years of service, 19 have 16 to 20 years of service, five have 21 to 25 years of service, and three have 26 years or more of service. As far as residency, 50.5% live in San Mateo County and 49.5% do not. Top three reports taken are mental health evaluation, second-degree burglary and auto theft. Top three arrests are disorderly conduct: alcohol (drunk in public), bench warrant-misdemeanor and driving under the influence. The majority of arrests occur in the Central Business District.
***
Cranes, cranes everywhere. South San Francisco is on a building spree. While many cities in the county are expressing their concerns over recent state housing mandates, South San Francisco Mayor Mark Nagales may be the exception. He is happy to follow state housing mandates to increase the supply of housing. He has no problem with allowing the doubling of second units in a single family home backyard. He says his city needs more affordable housing to accommodate the number of new jobs in the biotech industry.
You witness the growth as you leave the city’s main street, Grand Avenue, and head south to Highway 101. Airport Boulevard is full of newly built apartments. Downtown’s Grand Avenue still has its historic flourishes, but it is the magnificent City Hall built on a hill which dominates the city and remains the major historic building downtown. I climbed the many steps to reach the entrance and was not disappointed once inside. It was a trip down memory lane to see many familiar faces of former mayors posted on the walls including Pedro Gonzalez, Joe Fernekes, council friends from the past.
***
Here is one perspective on Senate Bill 9: “The state Legislature seems convinced that if it can make cities zone more sites for dense housing, that will solve the state’s serious housing shortage. The bill that has received the most publicity is SB 9, which allows four homes on most single-family lots. It’s too early to know how much it will be used, but it’s unlikely to make a serious dent in the state’s housing shortage or to be feasible on many sites. One study found that SB 9 development would be feasible on only about 5% of the single-family lots in the state and will be used even less because most single-family homeowners aren’t interested in being developers or landlords.
“The law that will really make a difference is state density bonus law. With small amounts of affordable housing (as little as 5%), a site is eligible for a 20% increase in the number of units (from 100 to 120 units), and it is entitled to 50% more units by providing as little as 15% affordable units. A 100% affordable project can receive an 80% bonus or even more. And once a site is eligible for a density bonus, it can obtain “waivers” of all the local planning and building standards, even those adopted by the voters. In San Mateo, any housing project that meets the city’s affordable (BMR) housing requirements is eligible for a density bonus and so is no longer bound by Measure P’s height limits. Housing developers are now free to ignore all of a community’s carefully crafted zoning and design standards.”
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
