I tried watching the May 1 meeting of the San Mateo City Council live on the city’s channel, Station 26, but there was too much static. So I switched to YouTube.
The main topic was supposed to be the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office report on election malfeasance in the selection of a mayor. It never got that far. The council chamber was filled with supporters of Amourence Lee. Many spoke on her behalf.
Except in the front row sat five former San Mateo mayors, Claire Mack, Jerry Hill, Eric Rodriguez, Carole Groom and Jack Matthews. Behind them sat a stern-looking Baywood activist and former civic leader Anna Kuhre. They were hoping for a censure.
While the council had been urged by many longtime residents to condemn Lee’s conduct, the council decided to maintain a good working relationship by focusing on a code of ethics for councilmembers and board and commission members. This was even after explosive remarks by county Democratic leaders Dave Burruto and Nicole Fernandez who said their good friend Lee had thrown them under the bus. I wondered how Supervisor Dave Pine felt about this since Burruto was his aide until I remembered that Burruto was now chief of staff for Assemblywoman Diane Papan, no friend of Lee’s.
Now Fernandez, district director for state Sen. Josh Becker, and the Papa Joe of local Democratic politics, is considering a run against Lee for San Mateo City Council. That will be something to behold. Will Supervisor Noelia Corzo take sides? She is a good friend of both.
Historic homes have become a hot topic at the Planning Commission and City Council. Several of these homes are slated for demolition to make way for larger houses, or mini mansions. Measure Y, the city’s height and density limit initiative, is under review. New young progressive members of the Planning Commission are focused on more housing and more affordable housing without regard for historic homes. This is what the divide in San Mateo was supposed to be about. But after watching the last San Mateo City Council meeting, I am convinced it’s all about Mayor Lee. Her followers seem more than willing to drink the Kool-Aid and agree she has done nothing wrong and is just a victim, no matter what the issue.
The house is not in Baywood, but it is definitely historic. It’s on east Santa Inez Avenue and was the residence of the first female member of the San Mateo City Council, Marian Hemingway. The house is on the National Register of Historic Homes. After the Hemingways, the house was bought by a couple who turned it into a historic bed and breakfast inn named Coxhead House. Now it is home to a family with young children. Another historic house is on El Cerrito Avenue and it is the former house of Bank of America titan A.P. Giannini. At Mitch Postel’s (head of the county’s Historical Association) urging, one of my first acts as a councilmember was to add an ordinance that a historic home could not be demolished unless it was a health or safety issue. It helps if the house has been designated as historic or is in a historic district.
Last Thursday, about 50 Baywood residents attended a presentation at the San Mateo Main Library by the San Mateo Heritage Alliance, a group of homeowners throughout the city on creating a Baywood historic district. Historic preservation consultants made the presentation. It would require a majority of Baywood residents to vote yes in an online poll. The highlight of the presentation was a series of photographs of beautiful and historic Baywood homes.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs Mondays She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.