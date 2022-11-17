U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier called it a “passing of the torch” with the election of Kevin Mullin to the 15th Congressional District seat she held for 14 years. The same could apply to the election of Diane Papan to the 21st Assembly seat held by Mullin for 10 years.
But a true, generational changing of the guard is unfolding in the apparent victory of Noelia Corzo over Charles Stone in the race for the District 2 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
Her win, assuming her narrow lead continues to expand in the agonizingly small increments that have dribbled out of the county Elections Office, signals the election of the first Latina to the board; the first election of someone who represents the county’s shifting demographics to majority minority; the first election, perhaps, of someone with firsthand experience with the social services the county provides; and the first election of someone who has had a relationship with law enforcement that encapsulates some of the alienation among minority communities.
It should be added, Corzo’s election is exactly what district elections have wrought. Had she been required to run countywide, she undoubtedly would have lost to Stone, who had all the traditional endorsements and support anyone could have wanted.
She won by running a disciplined, focused and tough campaign and by mobilizing a community that has not participated in the political system either because it was disregarded or disengaged.
But if, as Mario Cuomo famously said, we campaign in poetry and govern in prose, the issue for Corzo is serving the entire electorate, not just those who catapulted her forward. In fairness, everything Corzo has said in interviews with me indicates someone with a clear understanding of this.
Still, there were a few too many references like this one, posted late in the campaign: “She is truly here for our people.” Or, as Foster City Councilmember Sam Hindi posted dismissively: “I can see a new dawn in San Mateo County with better representation and authentic leadership.”
Meanwhile, the loss by Stone has a rippling effect. It was not enough to propel him forward, however, he was the most prominent San Mateo County representative on the regional stage to fight incursions from San Francisco and Santa Clara County.
As we transition to a whole new board in the next two years, our neighboring counties are, to borrow a metaphor from the late Tom Lantos, like hotel burglars, walking down a hallway, trying doors and entering the ones that open.
WHO’S WHO: Who are the new power figures in the county?
A congressional seat is the biggest prize of them all and that makes Mullin the biggest winner. Given the county’s voting history, the seat is his as long as he wants it. Does the famously low-key Mullin use the power and influence of the office to assert himself as the county’s leading elected official, as Speier did?
Papan, swamping Redwood City Councilmember Giselle Hale so badly in the primary that she dropped out of the race, is now among the county’s political elite, with a reputation for intimidating toughness.
Julia Mates’ resounding victory as the first elected mayor in Belmont gives her heightened status on the county stage. Similarly, the big win by Stacy Jimenez in the Foster City Council race positions her as someone to watch. It is notable that both of them won in citywide contests.
The aforementioned Corzo can position herself as the pioneer for a wave of future female and Latino candidates.
Supervisor David Canepa, despite losing to Mullin, finished the election year with an unshakable base of support in his north county district and a network of donors and supporters that are exclusively his. We will see what he does with this and whether the campaign was a maturing experience.
Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach, despite a fourth-place finish in the congressional primary, built her own base of donors and support and already is being talked about as a candidate for supervisor in 2024.
Among city council candidates, Redwood City Councilmember Diane Howard cruised easily to reelection. She is the senior member of a change-laden council. Regardless of the outcome in the San Mateo City Council race between Adam Loraine and Rod Linhares, Councilmember Amourence Lee emerged as a tough, formidable opponent and as one of the leaders of the county’s progressives.
There is more to be said, including the big losers. But with Thanksgiving on the horizon, I will shift my attention elsewhere next week. There will be plenty of time to hash over the election and to get ready for 2024. The March 5 presidential primary is only 16 months away.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.