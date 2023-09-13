Last winter’s storms were among the worst and most destructive in memory along the Peninsula. In their chaotic wake, local communities are attempting to improve their responses to future dangerous weather events.
The city of San Mateo has been taking particular care to address its handling of heavy rain and the flooding that has occurred when the weather turns especially nasty.
Last week, San Mateo authorities sent out an official announcement listing steps they are taking to address these concerns. They are as follows:
• Inspecting and cleaning catch basins and trash racks.
• Preparing stormwater pump stations.
• Opening free 24/7 sandbag stations.
• Coordinating improved public outreach and messaging for emergency preparedness.
All of those measures are certainly laudable and necessary. Few would argue with that assessment. However, one could posit that there’s one vital chore missing.
That prudent, proactive task is simple but onerous (and potentially expensive): Clearing, or reducing, accumulated layers of silt, intrusive growths of vegetation and various and sundry forms of debris from the community’s creeks, drainage canals and lagoons.
Keeping those vital waterways as deep and free-flowing as possible (adhering to all governmental environmental rules and regulations, of course) would appear to be a basic and mandatory task. Worried members of the public have voiced much the same thing over the last several months.
San Mateo isn’t the only Peninsula town that has these concerns. And significant winter storms reportedly are not that far off. The clock is ticking.
THAT GRAY STUFF IS ACTUALLY FOG: Media types, who labor in Bay Area radio and TV studios and expound on our weather, often cannot bring themselves to tell us what that misty, gray stuff is that tends to hover up there in the atmosphere. They go to some lengths to mask the obvious; they continually refer to this common weather event as “cloud cover” or “overcast” or a “marine layer.” Hey, it’s fog. Just tell it like it is. We can handle the truth.
A FRUIT OF THE LOOMS ALERT: It doesn’t take a latter-day Einstein to deduce that the economy has more than a few cracks eating away at it in spite of what some sanguine politicians and supportive pundits might aver. Take this recent incident in Redwood City as an example. Police said a man was reported to be wandering the streets in his underwear, yelling that he had no clothes and no money. Get this guy some Bidenomics help now, or a least a fresh T-shirt and a new pair of pants.
HEY, HIDE THOSE SMALL PETS: Who knew? The local wildlife appears to be getting increasingly bold. That was certainly one takeaway from an urgent alert sent out to the residents/owners at the Woodlake condo complex in San Mateo recently. A curious coyote was spotted skulking about the 990-unit property on the border with Burlingame. He or she was not said to be especially dangerous. But tips for avoiding a confrontation with the critter were provided by Woodlake management.
DIVINE INTERVENTION CAN’T HURT: It was somewhat surprising to learn that, at the conclusion of some Peninsula public school prep football games, team prayers can ensue. Such behavior, at least in certain strict secular quarters, has been frowned upon by authorities. The teens at South San Francisco High School have been especially public about their post-game devotion to a Higher Power. Good for them. If divine intervention can help to provide an extra victory or two (or fewer injuries as well), go for it.
LEAVE THAT WETSUIT AT HOME: The Pacifica Sea Lions Aquatic Club will celebrate its 60th anniversary in that coastal town this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oceana High School, located at 401 Paloma Ave. east of Highway 1. The day’s agenda includes food, music, games, a silent auction and, of course, swimming in the Oceana pool, one of the very few public high school indoor aquatic facilities in the entire West Bay region. Leave that wetsuit at home. Cannon ball!
Email: John Horgan at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com. His new book, “Cradle of Champions — A Selected History of San Mateo County Sports,” is available via https://historysmc.org/online-store/. All proceeds benefit the San Mateo County Historical Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.