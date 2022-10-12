Officials of the San Bruno Park Elementary School District are thinking carefully about the future. They have little choice. The past has been a distinct nightmare.
The issues have been many and persistent over time:
• An enrollment decline that has reached what is believed to be its lowest level in more than 50 years.
• A parade of inexperienced and stressed superintendents who stay on the job for a relatively brief period and then skedaddle for more agreeable climes.
• Closure of half the district’s elementary schools.
• Governing board and community unhappiness leading to periods of board-level dysfunction and corresponding public distrust.
• Lack of a supportive parcel tax that would help to shore up the district’s fiscal condition.
• Budgetary restrictions that have led to employee unhappiness and, on occasion, low morale.
• Fallout from a pandemic that continues to linger.
In spite of such challenges, San Bruno Park authorities, parents, employees and others are making an attempt to bring all parties together to repair and improve public education in that town adjacent to San Francisco International Airport.
According to Board of Trustees President Andriana Shea, moves are underway to formulate and analyze projected demographic changes in the district.
Studies are also ongoing to determine improvements that will be needed on all of the district’s campuses going forward.
Further, public meetings are being conducted to hear what parents and others recommend for the district as officials contemplate creating new school attendance boundaries, with Rollingwood Elementary School slated to be shut down next year.
The next two sessions, both available to be attended in person, will be at Belle Air Elementary School at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and at Decima Allen Elementary School at 6 p.m. Oct. 20.
Ms. Shea also said the district is continuing to examine the possibility of asking taxpayers to approve a future parcel tax, something the district has never been able to secure.
A district shift into basic aid (locally-funded) status has been somewhat helpful as student numbers have continued to drop. Fewer pupils means more money per child due to the basic aid formulae.
More than a half-century ago in 1965, San Bruno Park had an enrollment of 4,909, according to the San Mateo County Office of Education’s records.
The most recent data provided by the California state Department of Education showed that 2,295 were attending classes in the district, a drop of 53%, one of the most precipitous figures of any public school district along the Peninsula.
On the plus side, the district is no longer under the watchful eye of the San Mateo County Office of Education due to previous financial problems and budget strains.
Further, district trustees have worked hard to patch up differences that have festered for a long time. As Ms. Shea noted, “We need to work together.”
She added that hiring Matthew Duffy as their latest superintendent is a plus for at least one important reason: He has actual previous experience in that chair. Others brought in over the last decade-plus did not.
One tantalizing question does hover in the background of any planning efforts: How many young children will be generated by several new single-family home developments targeted for San Bruno in the not-so-distant future? It’s unclear at this point.
And then there’s the overriding matter of the pupil drain in San Bruno. Why? What are the reasons for the persistent shrinkage? Ms. Shea, as perplexed as anyone else involved in district planning, stated: “The reasons are not readily evident.”
Even so, Ms. Shea and her colleagues are plowing ahead with all due diligence and in a hopeful spirit of cooperation. The future looms. Now.
EMAIL YOUR ICE CREAM FAVES: Not long ago, a note in this space involving a favorite ice cream drew a few responses. Maybe we should go a step farther.
What’s your particular ice cream preference, specifically the best hand-scooped (from a tub) choice (or choices) that’s available here on the Peninsula?
The good news is that this suburban area has more than its share of such options. You can email your selections to the address at the bottom of this weekly exercise.
You can get in touch with John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
