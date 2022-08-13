For many years, I’ve been fascinated with Redwood City’s Inner Harbor area. I first got to know it from occasional visits to the long-gone Malibu entertainment complex on Blomquist Street, but didn’t really explore it in depth until 1994, when I was hired on with NeXT Software, Inc.
NeXT was located on Chesapeake Drive adjacent to the Port of Redwood City, and the most direct route from my home in Redwood City took me down Maple and Blomquist streets, both of which are in the Inner Harbor. I soon began spending much of my daily lunch hour exploring the office surroundings on foot, and my wanderings through the Inner Harbor gave me an intimate familiarity with the area and its tenants.
By 2013 I was no longer working by the port (NeXT having been absorbed into Apple in 1997). However, those years working east of Highway 101 spurred my interest in the work of Redwood City’s Inner Harbor Task Force, which got underway that year. The task force, which was charged with studying the area and creating an Inner Harbor Specific Plan document, never did complete its work, although in 2015 it produced a draft version of a plan. Since then a lot has happened in the area, culminating in the flurry of activity I observed this week on four distinct construction projects all within close proximity to one another: the 131-unit townhouse-style condominium project underway on a 7.9-acre parcel alongside Redwood Creek; the county’s new navigation center, which is being built on a 2.5-acre parcel obtained from Redwood City in a land swap; the extension of Blomquist Street to provide access to the aforementioned projects and position the city to, someday, connect the Inner Harbor to the Bair Island neighborhood north of Redwood Creek; and the replacement of Silicon Valley Clean Water’s pump station in Redwood City, which is located behind the city’s police station.
Even with all that is going on right now, there remain some parcels of interest in the Inner Harbor area. Several are owned by Jay Paul Company, and are where that company’s proposed Harbor View development may someday be built. Right now, though, my personal focus is on a set of city-owned parcels located between Blomquist Street and Steinberger Slough that total about 9.5 acres in size. Together those parcels have been discussed as “future park space, waterfront recreation and passive open space.”
That may be the future, but today most of that 9.5 acres is being used. The largest single chunk, at 1402 Maple St., is about 3.7 acres in size and not only houses one or two office trailers serving some of the area’s construction projects, but more significantly acts as Redwood City’s Safe Parking lot for RVs previously providing housing while parked along various city streets. Fronting Steinberger Slough, the parcel at 1450 Maple St. is home to the Bair Island Aquatic Center, a nonprofit offering paddling, rowing and sculling programs; and Norcal Crew, a nonprofit dedicated to the development of youth through the sport of rowing. And then there is the portion consumed by Maple Street itself, which today forms an ‘L’ through the heart of the area.
At the moment, the only part of the 9.5 acres not currently being used is what remains of 1469 Maple St. after a portion was traded to county for its Navigation Center: a flag-shaped lot about 2 acres in size, a significant portion of which is wetlands that may need to remain wild. And although both 1402 and 1450 Maple St. currently are being put to good use, the city could nevertheless repurpose those properties, and perhaps turn them into a nice-sized waterfront park. Given the success that the various tenants of those properties seem to be having, however — BIAC in particular has been operating from its Redwood City location for 23 years — I’m not holding my breath.
Although there are no specific plans that I know of, given the number of people who’ll be living in the immediate area, coupled with the likely creation of a “linear park” along Redwood Creek between Veterans Boulevard and the Inner Harbor that would draw people from downtown and its surroundings, I expect the city eventually will build some sort of park (possibly small) on one or more of its parcels in the Inner Harbor. But before then, that new linear park, plus the walkway along Redwood Creek to be built by the developer of the townhouse project, plus the new launch ramp and small waterfront park that same developer will create at the tip of their project, will give people plenty of reasons to spend time in the area. Once they do, they’ll see the area’s remaining potential for themselves. And then, the real conversation about what to do with the city’s land will really begin.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
