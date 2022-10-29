About two weeks ago, preliminary plans for a large residential project popped up on Redwood City’s Development Projects website. I’ve been anticipating this particular project ever since it first came to light, in March 2020 during the city’s “Gatekeeper Process.” This is the largest of the (almost entirely) housing projects that were reviewed by the city during that process, and now that it has been formally submitted, I hope the city fast-tracks its approval.
In its favor are the number of units it would add to Redwood City’s housing stock — 479 — and what is surely a fairly noncontroversial location, on Veterans Boulevard between Maple Street and Hansen Way.
Today, that location is home to the Veterans Square retail/industrial center. Probably best known as the location of Hoot Judkins Furniture, it is also home to Party City and Tuesday Morning. But a handful of the center’s storefronts currently sit empty: The antique store, dollar store and soccer equipment store having either closed or moved, and the space formerly occupied by Kohlweiss Auto Parts is now home to Dexterity, a company that designs and builds robots for warehouse use. Thus, this center is far less interesting to the average area resident than it once was.
Less than half of the site is currently occupied by the center’s single-story building, with most of the remainder being used for surface parking. By today’s standards, the Veterans Square center makes poor use of this prime piece of real estate. The proposed project, on the other hand, would make maximum use. It would consist of two six-story buildings separated by a private outdoor pool-and-patio space that, altogether, would occupy pretty much the entire site. The buildings would extend nearly to the sidewalks on the Veterans Boulevard, Maple Street and Hansen Way sides, and would come fairly close to the alley running across the rear of today’s center.
While in reality each building would essentially be a large, mostly hollow, rectangular block, the proposed design uses a variety of colors and materials to make each appear to be a couple of adjoining buildings. At the ground level, a number of special features would enhance their attraction to passersby. The west building (toward Maple Street) would have a 5,600-square-foot retail space and the complex’s fitness center looking out toward Veterans Boulevard, plus a 5,300-square-foot day care center facing Maple Street. Although the east building’s ground floor wouldn’t have any similar public amenities, its sides facing Veterans Boulevard and Hansen Way would feature 17 townhouse-style apartments with private exterior entrances.
The primary appeal of this project, of course, are its 479 for-rent apartments, 70 of which are currently slated to be affordable at either the very-low income level (50% of our area median income) or at the moderate-income level (120% of our AMI). The complex’s apartments would range in size from studios to three-bedroom units, with the vast majority having one or two bedrooms. Except for the 17 townhouse-style units and three other apartments, all of which would be located on the first or second floor of the east building, the complex’s apartments would be located on the upper four floors of the two buildings. These apartments would look out over the surrounding streets — including at the seven-story Casa de Redwood apartment building directly across Veterans Boulevard — over the back alley, or they would look into the large (18,000 square feet) inner courtyards located on each building’s third floor.
These inner courtyards would be private, for use only by the building’s residents, as would the small “roof decks” located on each building’s sixth floor. But they all would be open to the sky, providing residents with ample outdoor space to share with their fellow residents.
As for parking, that would be accommodated in two large parking garages, one buried within each of the building’s first two floors. These garages would be accessible from the back alley, and would have room for 589 vehicles and 164 bicycles. That should be more than enough parking for the building’s residents, plus the folks working at or patronizing the retail space or the day care center. And if the preliminary plans are to be believed, as many as 20 spaces would be equipped with electric car chargers.
This project, along with the other two primarily residential projects that went through the Gatekeeper process — the 300 for-rent apartment building proposed for 651 El Camino Real (where the American Legion Hall stands today) and the 56 for-rent townhouse project proposed for 505 E. Bayshore Road, east of Highway 101 at Whipple Avenue — would together add 835 more places for families and individuals to call home in Redwood City. Given the clear need for more housing up and down the Peninsula, approving these projects should be a no-brainer.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
