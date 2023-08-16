“Oppenheimer,” a riveting new film, has become a summertime hit with the masses. It chronicles the complicated life of Robert Oppenheimer, a nuclear science visionary and one of the prime creators of the U.S. atomic bomb.
The terrible weapon was used on two Japanese cities (both with significant military components) by the U.S. in the fateful summer of 1945, killing tens of thousands, most of them civilians.
The movie is reigniting an old argument: Should the weapons have been used on civilian-crowded targets — or used in, or near, populated areas at all?
Fortuitously, a new book, “Road to Surrender,” definitively answers those questions, and more. Evan Thomas’ outstanding work is a meticulous day-by-day recounting of the final events and fateful decisions leading up to the dropping of the two bombs.
Thomas uses freshly unearthed personal papers and revealing correspondence, detailing how key policymakers in the U.S., and especially in a bitterly intractable and defiant Japan, came to grips with momentous decisions during the last days and nights of the bitter World War II Pacific campaign.
In a nutshell, revisionist historians are going to be decidedly disappointed with Thomas’ conclusive findings.
His careful research leaves no doubt that the wrenching decisions to use the bombs in August 78 years ago, though relentlessly controversial and shockingly devastating in their effects, were grimly correct at that uncertain time. The U.S. had little choice if it wanted to end the war as soon as possible, according to Thomas’ analysis.
The book comes at an appropriate moment as the Oppenheimer film continues to draw large audiences and interest in that critical period intensifies again.
It’s definitely worth a careful read as it finally puts to bed any lingering theories that the bombs (dubbed Fat Man and Little Boy by American scientists) were grotesquely unnecessary and shamefully inhumane because Japan’s leadership was desperately trying to surrender. Not so.
Thomas proves beyond any reasonable doubt that the Japanese government, with military leaders in firm and unyielding control, was doing everything possible not to quit, in spite of the overwhelming and tragic evidence emerging from the incinerated ruins of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
But the use of the two bombs finally made that course of action untenable. After continual delays (with tragic consequences) and what appeared to be a burgeoning military coup at the eleventh hour, the emperor himself finally made the reluctant (and belated) call to surrender.
Thomas’ book lays out a careful, documented timeline of actions (taken and not taken) that led to the end of the conflict. Much of his material is new and has not been made public before.
LAHAINA ADDRESS HAD NO CHANCE: John and Juliana Bilbao, former San Mateo residents with an entrepreneurial spirit and a yen for something new, moved to Maui not long ago to embark on a fresh business venture.
Last week’s devastating fire in historic downtown Lahaina destroyed their retail outlet there. Their commercial address and inventory had no chance to survive a fast-moving conflagration that destroyed an island community and took scores lives in the process.
As John put it succinctly in a Facebook post: “Gone.” Not much more to say. A second store owned by the pair in Wailea, 27 miles to the south, is not in the affected fire zone. They are urging disaster-targeted donations via www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org.
PLEASE DON’T SPRAY THIS ‘VECTOR’: Anyone driving along Rollins Road north of Broadway in Burlingame might have been a bit distracted last weekend. And for good reason.
A young woman decked out in a weird black costume to somehow mimic a monster mosquito complete with bulging eyes and an enormous flapping foam proboscis beckoned potential visitors to a Saturday open house at the headquarters of the San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control District.
She reported that her arms were getting tired from holding a welcome sign and swinging it energetically. She was part of an afternoon buzzing with exhibits, treats, games, data, household tips and more.
