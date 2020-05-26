Millions of miles above us burn heavenly bodies casting light upon our dark sky. Forged from the same matter as our Sun, the light from each star inhabits the same properties that make possible our very existence. The unfathomable distance between human beings and the stars makes stars easy take for granted. As a result, we seldom beg the question of how stars are created. If we are not careful, we can miss their significance.
Christian theology and scientific theory suggest that long ago, our universe was without form and without any trace of light. That is until a cosmic event made possible the manifestation of energy and light that we call a star. The light from stars is born in a violent process called “nuclear fusion.” Gravity crushes clouds of gas and dust causing heat and pressure to violently rise to temperatures above 800 million degrees. Trapped for millions of years inside the star’s core, this energy consistently reaches for the exterior. When the energy finally reaches the star’s surface, it produces an awe-inspiring light that can be seen trillions of miles away. Once dark, the star now shines a light upon the darkest corridors of the universe.
According to astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, we can safely call stars our distant cousins. Human beings and the world we inhabit are made from star dust — the same elements that produce a star. Like our distant cousins, each and everyone of us have the capacity to bring light to our dark world through the crushing and pressures of life.
Our generation has never experienced a darker time in history than the present moment. Like gravity’s force on a star, many of us feel crushed by the weight of a sweeping pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 345,000 worldwide. We hear about the growing breed of “murder hornets” multiplying throughout our nation. We are inundated by tragic and controversial news cycles from our nation’s mainstream media. Our economy is burdened by an unemployment not heard of since the Great Depression. For others, we feel overwhelmed by personal life circumstances beyond the pandemic and related issues.
Just when I think it is all but impossible to find a light switch in our present darkness and pressure, I consider that some of the greatest advancements in our society were born in chaos. Facing a government that perpetuated racism and prejudice in the 1960s, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. recognized that the dark times called for the light of civil disobedience and moral conviction. He is famously quoted for suggesting that “only when it is dark enough can one see the stars.” To Dr. King’s point, astronomers understand that the darker the night, the more visible stars become. Astronomers make their best observations in the dark.
I consider that Nelson Mandela found the courage to lead South Africa while confined in the world’s most ruthless prison for 27 years. As president, Mandela would lead his country out of the darkness of segregation, exposing the darkness with hidden wisdom and empathy.
I consider the love espoused and shared by Jesus of Nazareth in an age of ruthless Roman oppression and pervasive fear.
For other examples, look no further than the men and women who fought and died to preserve our nation’s liberties. Of course, we will never forget the first responders and healthcare heroes of this current pandemic.
Like our distant cousins, darkness brings about our greatest opportunity to shine. It exposes hidden treasures in the dark.
The light from a star cannot be produced without crushing. I have come to find that nothing great comes without pressure: the birth of a newborn baby, the transition that comes with new opportunity, or overcoming tragedy or injury. Perhaps we can learn from our distant cousins that crushing is not always meant to defeat us, but to push us to exhibit to the world a light hidden within us. Not for ourselves, but for those around searching for light in a dark place. This is what Jesus meant in Matthew 5:16 when he said, let your lights shine among others.
Like stars, each of us come in different shapes, sizes and colors. We all possess the capacity to manifest light in a dark place.
Like us, the light from a star is finite. However, scientists tell us that the light from deceased stars can be seen for millions of years after their death. Most of the stars we see at night are from deceased stars. So too, the light from the most influential human beings continue to shine among us long after they have passed.
The next time we find ourselves surrounded by darkness, crushed by the weight of this world, I would urge us to take a lesson from our distant cousins and look up.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011-2013. Jonathan is an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.