At about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, a man was hit by a train when it was approaching the Belmont station. The fatality was confirmed at 11:37 p.m. and the coroner arrived soon after. This was the ninth fatality on the Caltrain line this year, and the third this month.
Any loss of life is tragic, and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. Typically, the coroner makes a determination about the cause of death. In nearly every case, the cause of death is suicide — though we do not know the details of this particular case.
Typically, the Daily Journal would not report such an incident. There were 13 passengers on board and its overall impact on the community at large was minimal. That may seem callous to say because of the loss of life, but there are a few reasons why we don’t typically report on these situations. First, it was likely a suicide. Newspapers have fairly specific rules when it comes to someone dying by suicide. We write about suicide if it is related to a mass shooting event, or if there is a murder-suicide. We don’t write about it if they take place in private, unless the person is notable or known, and only in rare instances. We typically do not write about the method of suicide unless revealed by the family or police, and usually the details of it are kept scarce if we even use it at all.
The reason for not mentioning the method is that suicide prevention experts say it reduces the likelihood that others will think about using that method as well. Though there are some accidental deaths by train on the Peninsula, regrettably the majority are suicides. It is the same reason why no news agency reports on specific suicides at the Golden Gate Bridge.
Caltrain is different in that individual strikes specifically affect people, most notably commuters. If the train is stopped for an extended period of time, it affects the people on the train and others who are either waiting for a train or the people on the train. Multiple deaths on one day, or in a brief period of time, are also notable and can be reported. But every decision to write about a death is weighed heavily between the public’s right to know and the potential for future harm.
Caltrain deaths gained the most attention between 2009 and 2015, when there was a cluster of nine Gunn High School students who died by suicide, including five between May 2009 and January 2010. Since then, Caltrain has spent millions of dollars on fencing, signs and other outreach. There are about 12 deaths on Caltrain tracks every year. It is impossible to know how many were saved by the fencing, signs or other outreach, however, it is my hope that it is many.
This is a difficult topic to write about since bringing it up could be perceived as potentially providing ideas to someone in distress. No one wants that. There are many ways to get help: If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) can be reached through a call or text 988 or chat at 988Lifeline.org. Another resource is the Crisis Text Line, a texting service for emotional crisis support. Text SAVE to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential. The Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with VA responders through a confidential hotline, online chat or text. Dial 988 and Press 1 or visit veterancrisisline.net for crisis chat services and more information. Local support is available as well. In San Mateo County, StarVista’s 24/7 Crisis Hotline can be reached at (650) 579-0350 or star-vista.org. There is online youth support at www.onyourmind.net. For those concerned about someone they know, there is also information at www.suicideispreventable.org.
More help can be found through other online sources and through friends, family or a trusted member of the community. People care!
Suicide has deep and lasting impacts on friends, family and the overall community but there is hope, healing and recovery from difficult situations. By writing this piece, I sought to not just explain how we report on suicide overall, but how we handle coverage of deaths on Caltrain tracks as it relates to contagion and the public’s right to know. It is also my hope that some who read this will have a deeper understanding about what we can all do to keep everyone safe, secure and informed on every option available.
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
