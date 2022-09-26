The Hillsdale Shopping Center and the Bohannons have always played a major role in the city of San Mateo as a mega local company and an important source of income. The late Francis Bohannon used to attend council meetings and study sessions herself even though she had numerous staff to play that role.
She encouraged the city to have safe automobile and pedestrian crossings at 28th and 31st avenues. Today those open corridors have changed the look of the city and opened east-west vistas and incidentally made it easier to access the shopping center.
But times have changed and online shopping has not been kind to the old traditions. David Bohannon knew what was coming a long time ago and updated the campus north of 30th Avenue into a modern retail restaurant movie haven. The popular Apple store moved to the new location.
I checked out the Reimagine Hillsdale effort to enlist community input. What great PR! And what a success. There were close to 100 people there scrawling their ideas on sticky pads. That’s about average for a weekend. Most wanted affordable housing in a mixed-use neighborhood. That’s exactly what the hosts wanted to hear. But how high and how dense? It will be interesting to see how the community feels. And of course, how planning commissioners and city councilmembers react when plans are presented.
According to Adam Alberti, Hillsdale spokesman for Singer Associates: “At this stage in the process we have not proposed any specific height or density. At the open house on Saturday, we were excited to hear a variety of opinions on the proposed programmatic elements of the plan.
“There are passionate opinions and great conversations happening on many important topics. Things like the retail experience that will be created, opinions about what type of gathering spots could be included that are additive to San Mateo, how Hillsdale can better connect to Caltrain and serve as a quality neighborhood that is sustainable and improves the community’s resilience, and how what comes next in Hillsdale’s future can preserve the things that people cherish about what Hillsdale is today and has been over its life.
“ There have been a number of opinions expressed about height and density. Some arguing for greater heights around transit and some arguing for less. We welcome this diversity of opinions and look forward to continuing the conversation as we can shape Hillsdale’s future together.”
The north campus is new to me. I was certain I was going to be unable to find my car in the vast parking lot. It was almost full at 2 p.m. on a Saturday. There was a long line at the Apple store for the new iPhones. The restaurants were busy. The outdoor tables almost full. And it was a community meeting place with people of all ages and ethnicities, from babies to old folks with canes. And dogs. There were signs not to bother the ducks. Guess that was for the dogs.
Randi Paynter is running for San Mateo-Foster City School board against Ken Chin.
She was born in Montana. Her mother is Native American, a member of the Montana Little Show Tribe, and her father is white. She grew up in a small town on the wrong side of the tracks. Her dad worked for the local smelter. She attended public schools, received a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from Brigham Young University; a master’s in molecular biology from the University of Utah and a doctorate in epidemiology at Harvard. She now works for Stanford Medical School and handles equity issues.
Paynter and her husband have lived in San Mateo for 14 years. She recently moved to Foster City. Her two sons attend Bayside Academy. She has been a major presence at board meetings. She attends every one and, according to a board watcher, usually has something to say about each item. That must drive the present board crazy. Yet her comments are pertinent and well-informed.
She has made it very clear she does not approve of many board decisions and feels they are not representing the parents and children they serve.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
