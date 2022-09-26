The Hillsdale Shopping Center and the Bohannons have always played a major role in the city of San Mateo as a mega local company and an important source of income. The late Francis Bohannon used to attend council meetings and study sessions herself even though she had numerous staff to play that role.

sue lempert

She encouraged the city to have safe automobile and pedestrian crossings at 28th and 31st avenues. Today those open corridors have changed the look of the city and opened east-west vistas and incidentally made it easier to access the shopping center.

