It’s strange how your perceptions of candidates change after watching them on the debate stage. I used to be a fan of Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development from Texas. He gave an impressive speech at Obama’s Democratic convention and seemed destined for big things. Then he was the first to jump into the presidential race. A little presumptuous. He might be an excellent candidate for vice president and would help the ticket in Texas and with the Hispanic vote turnout but he was by no means ready to be president. This was confirmed by some of his initial appearances on TV. He wasn’t the same spellbinder he was at the convention. Then during the first debates he questioned some of President Obama’s policies on immigration and deportation even though he was a Cabinet member at the time. He called out Joe Biden, then the vice president, for supporting them. Then at the most recent, third debate, he incorrectly attacked Biden for his memory, which did not sit well with the rest of the candidates nor the audience. Castro should bow out now and restore his once stellar reputation.
***
You have to wonder why some of these candidates, most current or past office holders, are continuing to remain in the race even though to the rest of the world they seem to have little chance of becoming the nominee. Are they egotistical or are their staffs feeding them a line? They could best serve their country by remaining in their current position.
It must definitely be an ego trip for billionaire Tom Steyer who has spent a year or more advertising on TV for the president’s impeachment, collecting the emails of those who want the president impeached so he, Steyer, has a good contact list for his campaign. The money he has spent on these national ads and will spend on his campaign would be better spent on voter turnout and on behalf of his first cause, the environment. He will be the 11th candidate who qualifies for the fourth debate which will mean two nights of debates rather than one.
***
Beto O’Rourke, former congressman from Texas, was a hero when he almost beat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. So why did he decide to run for president when the Democrats needed him to run for the Senate? His ego was stroked by an appearance on Oprah Winfrey and a glamorous photo on the cover of Vanity Fair. He thought and maybe still thinks he can be president. One thing for sure. He has erased any chance of becoming the next U.S. senator from Texas after proclaiming at the debate that the government should retrieve all military style weapons in private hands. An idea which some may like but is politically impossible, especially in the gun-toting state of Texas.
***
At least former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper had enough sense to drop out of the presidential derby and run for the U.S. Senate where he is desperately needed. The candidate who does not disappoint on the debate stage is Mayor Pete. He has troubles and challenges at home as most mayors in working class cities do and that may be enough to disqualify him even for second place on the ticket.
***
Of real concern to Democrats is the appearance that the party is heading too far to the left which will not play well in the swing states. Even though the economic message of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren may appeal to many, their plans have no chance of being adopted by their colleagues in the Senate. Medicare for all, free college tuition sound great but who is going to pay? Warren says it will be the rich but the rich will find a way to avoid paying taxes and as usual it will be the middle class which will have to pick up the tab. Inspiration is fine, but implementation is just as important.
I know Sanders has his dedicated supporters especially among young voters but he comes off as an angry old man this time around. His voters will probably migrate to Warren who makes a much better impression. But can Warren win the swing states? Not unless she moves significantly to the center. That leaves us with former vice president Joe Biden. He is the best person to beat Trump and will make a fine president. That’s why the young and inexperienced Obama chose him in the first place. He was ready to be president then and is especially now.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
