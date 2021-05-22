On Tuesday, May 18, I walked through the halls of Burlingame High School for the final time as a student.
Even after almost a year away from school, I can trace the details of those hallways better than the lines on my palms. Walking down the ramp in the A-Building, a red banner with the words to our fight song is painted on the wall. Signs advertise last-minute yearbook sales and a bulletin board hangs across from my junior year English classroom with photos of our class. My locker combination is muscle memory after all this time and I reflexively stop at A154 and turn the dial, unlocking a semester’s worth of AP physics worksheets and an umbrella left over from a rainy March day. I was struck by the sense of heartbreak I felt as I went through these motions for a final time. Though I’ll walk through those halls again one day, I’ll be an alumni, observing someone else’s school — one that used to be mine but is no longer.
As a freshman, I wanted to keep my head down and make my four years at Burlingame go by as quickly as possible. I stuck to my friend group from middle school for the most part but joined activities that interested me like cross country and journalism. There, I found people with common interests and we bonded over running, writing and our love of tacos. Suddenly, I had friends of all genders in all grades who welcomed me to Burlingame High School with open arms.
After school in the fall my friends from cross country and I would sit at the lunch tables outside, or in the downstairs A-Building if it was cold, and chat before practice. On newspaper distribution day, fellow journalism students and I would walk those empty halls, leaving papers in classrooms only to find them strewn across the floor minutes later during passing period. I’ve sat on the floor of those halls countless times, interviewing students for newspaper stories or eating lunch on a rainy day.
In finding activities to participate in that truly interested me I found like-minded people, people who made me feel welcome. We all want to feel like we belong and while high school is notorious for its cliques and social hierarchies, those felt nonexistent because I found people who make me feel like I belong. Part of high school was discovering my interests and figuring out how I wanted to present myself to the world. Who I think I am has shifted at least four times in four years and will continue to evolve but I’ve had so many opportunities to grow within the walls of Burlingame High School.
High school is daunting. There’s pressure to find your best friends while simultaneously getting perfect grades. There’s pressure to join clubs and extracurricular activities but also be a teenager and go to football games and dances. It’s impossible to do it all but walking through those hallways for the final time, those hallways that encompassed my life for the past four years, I’m happy with how things went.
Saying goodbye to those hallways may have been sad but it was the sadness of leaving something good behind. I’m so grateful to have found a place where I belong in those halls, grateful to have had something so good that leaving is sad. The echoes of laughter, gossip and “see you later!” run through my mind as I walk out, leaving my high school for the last time.
Amelia Harris is a senior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
