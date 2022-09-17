For the first time in almost 900 days, I am attending something that resembles normal school — or as close to normal as high school ever was.
To the uninformed onlooker, it looks like the threat of COVID-19 is treated somewhat similarly to the flu. Since I’ve been at school, I’ve received five notifications that I may have been exposed to COVID-19 on campus — a benefit of maintaining contact tracing. The notification “strongly recommends” that you wear a mask, encourages testing three to five days after exposure, but allows you to remain in school.
Aside from the school offering free at-home test kits, actually following through on those precautionary measures is entirely your responsibility.
Here is, in my opinion, the more realistic course of action: If someone you know gets sick, you might not go to a big party. But life goes on; you go to school, head to soccer practice and grab dinner with your friends. And these days, although teachers and administrators are occasionally out of class with COVID-19, I find myself celebrating a light day with a substitute rather than worrying about possible transmission.
The people wearing masks are the anomalies, rather than vice versa. In each of my classes, it’s uncommon to see more than two or three people masked up. It’s more likely, I’ve found, for a teacher or an administrator to be masking than a student.
I haven’t worn a mask, either. For a few days, my face felt naked without a mask. Whenever I stepped into a hallway or class, I would self-consciously touch my chin, wondering why I was missing the scratchy texture of surgical fabric against skin. But it was also strangely exhilarating to see the bottom half of people’s faces, and relaxing to sneeze in class without getting side-eyed.
Don’t get me wrong, the last month of school has been great: care-free, exciting and unpredictable.
But I can’t shake the feeling that maybe we’re doing this all wrong; it feels cavalier, short-sighted and selfish.
When the San Mateo Union High School District Board of Trustees ruled in March it would diverge from the guidance of the California Department of Public Health and continue to enforce a mask mandate indoors, I covered the emerging news story for our school paper. The Instagram post I wrote received more than 500 comments expressing frustration and disgust with the board’s decision.
In June, the board eventually agreed to move to a “strongly recommended” masking policy at the start of the 2022-23 school year, and that’s what we’ve followed thus far.
I’m neither a doctor, nor am I a scientist. On Aug. 19, just nine days after the start of school, San Mateo County dropped to the “green” or “low” COVID-19 community level. Why? At the time, the county had fewer than 10 new COVID-19 hospital admissions weekly per 100,000 residents, and weekly COVID-19 cases fell below 200. Although my soccer teammates, school friends and colleagues have contracted COVID-19, all have recovered quickly, and I’ve remained safe from infection.
On every front, it seems like the lack of masking and our return to normalcy should be fine and should be encouraged. But my gut and my heart tell me something is off. I feel guilty. I didn’t suffer when I wore a mask; it became just as normal as (if not more normal than) not wearing one. It’s a privilege not to mask up, not a right.
For my classmates and teachers who still wear masks, that’s not a choice. That’s a necessity — an act of protection. Sometimes, I wonder what is going through their head? In choosing not to wear a mask, I’m actively sacrificing their safety to make myself one degree more comfortable. Is that fair?
Elise Spenner is a junior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.